 

GENFIT announces the successful completion of a key milestone in the partial buyback and amendment of its OCEANEs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 08:10  |  90   |   |   
  • Partial buyback of 47.6% of the OCEANEs for a total amount of 47.48 million euros
  • 85.70 million euros convertible debt potentially cancelled, leading to a residual debt of 94.30 million euros (versus 180 million euros previously)
  • Buyback subject to October 2025 maturity extension and conversion ratio increase from 1:1 to 1:5.5
  • Final approval of terms of OCEANEs subject to the January 2021 shareholders’ and bondholders’ general meetings

Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), December 7, 2020 – GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and chronic liver diseases, today announces that it has signed bond repurchase agreements with holders of its convertible bonds maturing in October 2022 (the “OCEANEs”).

Pascal Prigent, CEO of GENFIT, commented: We are delighted to have reached this key milestone, and would like to thank the OCEANE holders who supported the Company’s buyback proposal for the significant efforts they have made to support the company's future evolution. The restructuring of the OCEANEs is an important step in the execution of our corporate strategy and I am confident that our shareholders and OCEANE holders will now vote in favor of this transaction. Indeed, it will enable us to operationally and financially implement our strategic plan focused on the development of elafibranor in ELATIVE, our Phase 3 PBC trial, as well as further expand our NIS4 technology for NASH diagnosis. The current deal structure essentially cuts our debt in half and pushes its maturity to Q4 2025, which should give us ample opportunity to maximize the commercial potential of our assets and create significant value for bond holders and shareholders alike.”

Final results of the partial buyback, and amendments of the existing terms and conditions of the OCEANEs

Following competition of the fixed-price reverse bookbuilding process begun on November 23, the Company has signed bond repurchase agreements with OCEANEs holders to buyback a total of 2,895,260 OCEANEs at a price of €16.40 per OCEANE, representing a total repurchase price of 47.48 million euros.

The repurchased OCEANEs represent 47.6% out of the 6,081,081 outstanding OCEANEs and 85,699,696 euros in nominal amount.

Following the cancellation of the OCEANEs that will be repurchased in the partial buyback, 3,185,821 OCEANEs would remain outstanding, representing a residual nominal amount of 94,300,301.6 euros.

Seite 1 von 6


Genfit Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GENFIT announces the successful completion of a key milestone in the partial buyback and amendment of its OCEANEs Partial buyback of 47.6% of the OCEANEs for a total amount of 47.48 million euros85.70 million euros convertible debt potentially cancelled, leading to a residual debt of 94.30 million euros (versus 180 million euros previously) Buyback subject to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative ...
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – ...
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update of MANIFEST Study for CPI-0610 at ASH Meeting
Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of ...
Adaptive Biotechnologies Announces New Clinical Data Demonstrating Impact of clonoSEQ Assay on ...
GBT Presents New Data on the Long-Term and Real-World Use of Oxbryta (voxelotor) Tablets in ...
Aptose Presents Highlights from ASH and Corporate Update Event
Nano Dimension Prices $180 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
GENFIT announces satisfactory preliminary results of its OCEANEs’ partial buyback offer
23.11.20
GENFIT Announces Final Terms For Proposed Renegotiation of 2022 OCEANE Convertible Bonds
16.11.20
GENFIT: New Data Presented at AASLD The Liver Meeting Digital Experience
16.11.20
GENFIT: Third Quarter 2020 Financial Information and Launch of Renegotiation of Convertible Bond

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.07.20
363
Genfit - die Alternative zu Intercept?