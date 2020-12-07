GENFIT announces the successful completion of a key milestone in the partial buyback and amendment of its OCEANEs

Partial buyback of 47.6% of the OCEANEs for a total amount of 47.48 million euros

85.70 million euros convertible debt potentially cancelled, leading to a residual debt of 94.30 million euros (versus 180 million euros previously)

Buyback subject to October 2025 maturity extension and conversion ratio increase from 1:1 to 1:5.5

Final approval of terms of OCEANEs subject to the January 2021 shareholders’ and bondholders’ general meetings

Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), December 7, 2020 – GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and chronic liver diseases, today announces that it has signed bond repurchase agreements with holders of its convertible bonds maturing in October 2022 (the “OCEANEs”).

Pascal Prigent, CEO of GENFIT, commented: “We are delighted to have reached this key milestone, and would like to thank the OCEANE holders who supported the Company’s buyback proposal for the significant efforts they have made to support the company's future evolution. The restructuring of the OCEANEs is an important step in the execution of our corporate strategy and I am confident that our shareholders and OCEANE holders will now vote in favor of this transaction. Indeed, it will enable us to operationally and financially implement our strategic plan focused on the development of elafibranor in ELATIVE, our Phase 3 PBC trial, as well as further expand our NIS4 technology for NASH diagnosis. The current deal structure essentially cuts our debt in half and pushes its maturity to Q4 2025, which should give us ample opportunity to maximize the commercial potential of our assets and create significant value for bond holders and shareholders alike.”

Final results of the partial buyback, and amendments of the existing terms and conditions of the OCEANEs

Following competition of the fixed-price reverse bookbuilding process begun on November 23, the Company has signed bond repurchase agreements with OCEANEs holders to buyback a total of 2,895,260 OCEANEs at a price of €16.40 per OCEANE, representing a total repurchase price of 47.48 million euros.

The repurchased OCEANEs represent 47.6% out of the 6,081,081 outstanding OCEANEs and 85,699,696 euros in nominal amount.

Following the cancellation of the OCEANEs that will be repurchased in the partial buyback, 3,185,821 OCEANEs would remain outstanding, representing a residual nominal amount of 94,300,301.6 euros.