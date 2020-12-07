 

Leading Edge Materials Signs Non-Binding Loi to Sell 100% of the Bergby Lithium Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 08:00  |  89   |   |   

Vancouver, December 6, 2020 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge Materials” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) is pleased to announce it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) with CSE-listed United Lithium Corp. (“ULTH”) contemplating the potential sale of 100% of the Bergby Lithium project (the “Transaction”).

The LOI is non-binding and the Transaction is subject to, among other matters, a due-diligence review By ULTH and the signing of a binding Definitive Agreement (the “DA”). There is no certainty that the parties will be able to conclude the Transaction. The LOI is non-binding and neither the Company nor ULTH is under any obligation to enter into, or continue negotiations regarding, the DA or to proceed with the Transaction. Other than as specifically set out in the LOI, no binding agreement will exist between the Company and ULTH relating to the Transaction unless and until the DA has been finalized and executed. Key terms of the proposed Transaction are stated in the LOI as follows (all numbers Canadian dollars unless specified otherwise):

  • $250,000 in cash on the closing date of the Transaction (the “Closing Date”);
  • $500,000 worth of common shares in the capital of ULTH (each, a “ULTH Share”) at an issue price equal to a 20% discount to the 10-day volume weighted average trading price of ULTH on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) as of the date immediately preceding the signing date of the LOI (the “Deemed Price”);
  • 400,000 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) with each Warrant entitling the Company to acquire, for a period of 36 months, one ULTH Share at an exercise price equal to the Deemed Price;
  • $250,000 in cash on the date that is six (6) months following the Closing Date;
  • The ULTH Shares issued by ULTH to the Company will be subject to an escrow agreement to be agreed to by the Company and ULTH with 20% of the ULTH Shares being released after each subsequent four (4) month period following the Closing Date;
  • Subject to the Company acquiring certain additional mineral claims in the region of the Bergby Lithium project (“Bergby”) before March 21, 2021 (the “Bonus Date”), that will be included in the Transaction, an additional number of common share purchase warrants (“Bonus Warrants”) calculated as $250,000 divided by the 10-day volume weighted average trading price of the Purchaser Shares on the CSE as of the date immediately preceding the Bonus Date (the “Bonus Price”) with each Bonus Warrant entitling the Company to acquire, for a period of 36 months, one ULTH Share at an exercisable price equal to the Bonus Price;
  • ULTH shall commit to exercise reasonable commercial effort to spend $1,000,000 on exploration work on Bergby within 18 months from the Closing Date;
  • The Company will agree to make available at its cost to ULTH the part-time services of its Chief Geologist to provide geological support in exploring Bergby for a period of 12 months following the Closing Date; and
  • ULTH will agree to grant to the Company a 2% net smelter returns royalty on Bergby which shall be subject to a buyback right in favour of ULTH for $1,000,000.

The Company and ULTH have agreed to a 60-day exclusivity period during which they will negotiate exclusively with each other with a view to settling the DA. There can be no assurances that any component of the Transaction will proceed, nor can there be any assurance as to the final definitive terms thereof.

Seite 1 von 4
Leading Edge Materials Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Leading Edge Materials Signs Non-Binding Loi to Sell 100% of the Bergby Lithium Project Vancouver, December 6, 2020 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge Materials” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) is pleased to announce it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) with …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative ...
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – ...
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update of MANIFEST Study for CPI-0610 at ASH Meeting
Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of ...
Adaptive Biotechnologies Announces New Clinical Data Demonstrating Impact of clonoSEQ Assay on ...
GBT Presents New Data on the Long-Term and Real-World Use of Oxbryta (voxelotor) Tablets in ...
Aptose Presents Highlights from ASH and Corporate Update Event
Nano Dimension Prices $180 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...