Leading Edge Materials Signs Non-Binding Loi to Sell 100% of the Bergby Lithium Project
Vancouver, December 6, 2020 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge Materials” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LEM)
(Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) is pleased to announce it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) with CSE-listed United Lithium Corp.
(“ULTH”) contemplating the potential sale of 100% of the Bergby Lithium project (the “Transaction”).
The LOI is non-binding and the Transaction is subject to, among other matters, a due-diligence review By ULTH and the signing of a binding Definitive Agreement (the “DA”). There is no certainty that the parties will be able to conclude the Transaction. The LOI is non-binding and neither the Company nor ULTH is under any obligation to enter into, or continue negotiations regarding, the DA or to proceed with the Transaction. Other than as specifically set out in the LOI, no binding agreement will exist between the Company and ULTH relating to the Transaction unless and until the DA has been finalized and executed. Key terms of the proposed Transaction are stated in the LOI as follows (all numbers Canadian dollars unless specified otherwise):
- $250,000 in cash on the closing date of the Transaction (the “Closing Date”);
- $500,000 worth of common shares in the capital of ULTH (each, a “ULTH Share”) at an issue price equal to a 20% discount to the 10-day volume weighted average trading price of ULTH on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) as of the date immediately preceding the signing date of the LOI (the “Deemed Price”);
- 400,000 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) with each Warrant entitling the Company to acquire, for a period of 36 months, one ULTH Share at an exercise price equal to the Deemed Price;
- $250,000 in cash on the date that is six (6) months following the Closing Date;
- The ULTH Shares issued by ULTH to the Company will be subject to an escrow agreement to be agreed to by the Company and ULTH with 20% of the ULTH Shares being released after each subsequent four (4) month period following the Closing Date;
- Subject to the Company acquiring certain additional mineral claims in the region of the Bergby Lithium project (“Bergby”) before March 21, 2021 (the “Bonus Date”), that will be included in the Transaction, an additional number of common share purchase warrants (“Bonus Warrants”) calculated as $250,000 divided by the 10-day volume weighted average trading price of the Purchaser Shares on the CSE as of the date immediately preceding the Bonus Date (the “Bonus Price”) with each Bonus Warrant entitling the Company to acquire, for a period of 36 months, one ULTH Share at an exercisable price equal to the Bonus Price;
- ULTH shall commit to exercise reasonable commercial effort to spend $1,000,000 on exploration work on Bergby within 18 months from the Closing Date;
- The Company will agree to make available at its cost to ULTH the part-time services of its Chief Geologist to provide geological support in exploring Bergby for a period of 12 months following the Closing Date; and
- ULTH will agree to grant to the Company a 2% net smelter returns royalty on Bergby which shall be subject to a buyback right in favour of ULTH for $1,000,000.
The Company and ULTH have agreed to a 60-day exclusivity period during which they will negotiate exclusively with each other with a view to settling the DA. There can be no assurances that any component of the Transaction will proceed, nor can there be any assurance as to the final definitive terms thereof.
0 Kommentare