Leading Edge Materials Signs Non-Binding Loi to Sell 100% of the Bergby Lithium Project

Vancouver, December 6, 2020 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge Materials” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) is pleased to announce it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) with CSE-listed United Lithium Corp. (“ULTH”) contemplating the potential sale of 100% of the Bergby Lithium project (the “Transaction”).



The LOI is non-binding and the Transaction is subject to, among other matters, a due-diligence review By ULTH and the signing of a binding Definitive Agreement (the “DA”). There is no certainty that the parties will be able to conclude the Transaction. The LOI is non-binding and neither the Company nor ULTH is under any obligation to enter into, or continue negotiations regarding, the DA or to proceed with the Transaction. Other than as specifically set out in the LOI, no binding agreement will exist between the Company and ULTH relating to the Transaction unless and until the DA has been finalized and executed. Key terms of the proposed Transaction are stated in the LOI as follows (all numbers Canadian dollars unless specified otherwise):