TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces an Investor Conference Call and Webcast

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company will hold a conference call for investors followed by a Q&A session with senior management.

The call will be held at 5:00pm GMT / 10:00am MST on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Details for the conference call are as follows:

Conference ID: 1499429

Conference Call Title: TransGlobe Conference Call and Webcast



Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number (US and Canada): (866) 209-9443

Participant International Toll Free Dial-In Number (United Kingdom): 0-800-051-7107

Participant International Dial-In Number: (825) 312-2294



Details for the webcast are as follows:



Webcast Title: TransGlobe - Conference Call and Webcast



https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2877753/1BB9B9895F3FABC0F113CC81C0DBD930



Please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

CORPORATE PRESENTATION

Further to the Company’s news release dated December 1, 2020 announcing the agreement with the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation to merge its three existing Eastern Desert concessions (the West Gharib, West Bakr and North West Gharib concessions) into a new modernized concession agreement, a copy of an updated corporate presentation is available on the Company's website at https://www.trans-globe.com/investors/financials/default.aspx#events-p ...

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

