Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Hofseth BioCare ASA (the "Company") on 4 December 2020 regarding the approval by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway of the Company's prospectus dated 3 December 2020 (the "Prospectus") prepared in connection with; (i) a subsequent offering of new shares in the Company (the "Offer Shares"), each with a par value of NOK 0.01, at a subscription price of NOK 8.10 per offer share (the "Subsequent Offering"), and (ii) in connection with a transfer of listing of the Company's shares from Euronext Expand to Oslo Børs (the "Transfer of Listing").

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

The Subsequent Offering consists of an offering of up to 4,938,271 Offer Shares to the Company's shareholders as of 15 October 2020 (and being registered as such in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS) on 19 October 2020 (the "Record Date")) who; (i) were not provided with insider information in the pre-sounding phase of a private placement of 24,691,358 new shares in the Company announced on 15 October 2020 (the "Private Placement"), (ii) were not allocated new shares in the Private Placement, and (iii) are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful, or would (in jurisdictions other than Norway) require any prospectus filing, registration or similar action (the "Eligible Shareholders").

The subscription period in the Subsequent Offering commences today, on 7 December 2020 at 09:00 hours (CEST) and will end on 18 December 2020 at 16:30 hours (CET) (the "Subscription Period"). The subscription price in the Subsequent Offering is NOK 8.10 per Offer Share (the "Subscription Price"), which is equal to the subscription price in the Private Placement.

In the Subsequent Offering, Eligible Shareholders, will be granted non-transferable subscription rights ("Subscription Rights") that, subject to applicable law, provide preferential rights to subscribe for and be allocated Offer Shares at the Subscription Price.

The Eligible Shareholders will be granted 0.034455 Subscription Rights for each existing share registered as held by such Eligible Shareholder as of the Record date, rounded down to the nearest whole number of Subscription Rights. Each whole Subscription Right provides a preferential right to subscribe for, and be allocated, one Offer Share at the Subscription Price, subject to applicable securities laws. Oversubscription will be permitted. Subscription without Subscription Rights will not be permitted.