 

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

To

NASDAQ Copenhagen 		  Executive Board
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk

 

Telephone +45 7012 5300
Telefax +45 4514 9622



 

 
7 December 2020



Company Announcement No 94/2020 

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S


Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as at Friday 4 December 2020. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.


Yours sincerely

The Executive Board


Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments




