 

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG decides on a capital increase from authorized capital

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG decides on a capital increase from authorized capital

07-Dec-2020 / 08:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Not for direct or indirect, complete or partial distribution, publication or transmission in or to the United States of America, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication or transmission would be unlawful.

Schrobenhausen, Germany - The Management Board of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0005168108) today resolved to execute a capital increase with the approval of the Supervisory Board. With nearly full utilization of the existing authorized capital for 2020, the share capital of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft will be increased by a nominal amount of EUR 7,299,997.16 to EUR 80,301,417.61, excluding shareholders' subscription rights. This corresponds to approximately 10% of the current share capital. The increase will be carried out against cash contributions by the issue of 1,713,066 new no-nominal-value shares at an issue price of EUR 9.32 per share. The new shares will be offered as part of a private placement for subscription and acquisition.

The new shares are to be authorized for trade on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a prospectus.

With this cash capital increase, BAUER Aktiengesellschaft is reinforcing its equity basis. In light of the negative after-tax earnings for 2019 (EUR -36.6 million), the equity ratio decreased to 23.8% at the end of the previous year. With an ad-hoc announcement issued November 3, 2020, the Management Board also forecast negative earnings after tax for the 2020 financial year due to the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. This figure is expected to be significantly better than the previous year and better than EUR -20 million.

Contact:
Christopher Wolf
Investor Relations
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Strasse 1
86529 Schrobenhausen, Germany
Phone: +49 8252 97-1797
Fax: +49 8252 97-2900
investor.relations@bauer.de
www.bauer.de

07-Dec-2020 CET/CEST
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Straße 1
86529 Schrobenhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8252 97 1218
Fax: +49 (0)8252 97 2900
E-mail: investor.relations@bauer.de
Internet: www.bauer.de
ISIN: DE0005168108
WKN: 516810
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1153090

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1153090  07-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1153090&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diskussion: Bauer AG - IPO eines 200 Jahre alten Familienunternehmen.
Wertpapier


