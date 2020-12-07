BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG decides on a capital increase from authorized capital

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG decides on a capital increase



07-Dec-2020

Schrobenhausen, Germany - The Management Board of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0005168108) today resolved to execute a capital increase with the approval of the Supervisory Board. With nearly full utilization of the existing authorized capital for 2020, the share capital of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft will be increased by a nominal amount of EUR 7,299,997.16 to EUR 80,301,417.61, excluding shareholders' subscription rights. This corresponds to approximately 10% of the current share capital. The increase will be carried out against cash contributions by the issue of 1,713,066 new no-nominal-value shares at an issue price of EUR 9.32 per share. The new shares will be offered as part of a private placement for subscription and acquisition.



The new shares are to be authorized for trade on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a prospectus.



With this cash capital increase, BAUER Aktiengesellschaft is reinforcing its equity basis. In light of the negative after-tax earnings for 2019 (EUR -36.6 million), the equity ratio decreased to 23.8% at the end of the previous year. With an ad-hoc announcement issued November 3, 2020, the Management Board also forecast negative earnings after tax for the 2020 financial year due to the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. This figure is expected to be significantly better than the previous year and better than EUR -20 million.



