Arkema Expands Sartomer’s Product Offering and Expertise in 3D Printing With the Acquisition of Colorado Photopolymer Solutions

Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces the acquisition of Colorado Photopolymer Solutions, a company based in Boulder, Colorado, U.S.A., with strong technical expertise in photopolymer formulation for the fast-growing 3D printing market, with applications in the medical, composites, construction and consumer goods sectors.

Colorado Photopolymer Solutions (CPS) develops and markets a range of value-added, formulated photopolymer resin solutions for energy curing technology, especially for 3D printing markets.

CPS’s recognized expertise in formulation and materials design, supported by strong innovation capabilities, will enable Sartomer, a global leader in photocure resins and photoinitiators, to further support its customers and partners. The project will foster the development of an integrated offering of customized and formulated additive manufacturing solutions to accelerate the design of turnkey solutions for the 3D printing market.

The acquisition, which was completed early December 2020, complements Sartomer’s resin solutions and expertise, and is in line with Arkema’s strategy to become a pure Specialty Materials player by 2024.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials -Adhesive solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions- accounting for some 80% of Group sales, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of €8.7 billion in 2019, and operates in some 55 countries with 20,500 employees worldwide. www.arkema.com

