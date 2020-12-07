IDEX Biometrics to Present at the LD Micro Main Event Virtual Conference, 15 Dec 2020

Following the conference a webcast replay of the presentation will be available at the Investor section of the company’s website www.idexbiometrics.com .

Oslo, Norway, 7 December 2020: IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions. CEO Vince Graziani will present live to a virtual audience at the LD Micro Main Event Conference on Tuesday 15 December 2020.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek P. D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +1 978 273 1344

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act