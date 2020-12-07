 

Gold Sales From Production At Mexus’ Santa Elena Mine To Occur By Year End; Production Targets Being Met

CABORCA, Mexico, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) announced that the sale of gold from production at its Santa Elena mine located near Caborca, MX is expected to occur by December 31st. This sale will represent the first 15 days of production from the company’s newly completed heap leach pad. In addition, Mexus continues to blast hole drill on both vein #2 and the Julio vein at the mine site which coincides with a build out of a drill program guiding production through 2021.

“The crew at the mine has done a great job of reconstructing our heap leach pad. The production of gold is occurring unencumbered by issues the old heap leach pad presented. The company and staff are meeting all timelines for production which will lead to a monthly increase of gold sales in 2021,” added Mexus CEO, Paul Thompson, Sr.

New Material Being Placed On Heap Leach Pad

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico.  The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico.  Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property.   Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960 Paul Thompson Sr

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.


