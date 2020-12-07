 

Original-Research The NAGA Group AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
07.12.2020, 09:01  |  41   |   |   

^

Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu The NAGA Group AG

Unternehmen: The NAGA Group AG
ISIN: DE000A161NR7

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 4.30 Euro
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2021
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Cosmin Filker

Strong sales and earnings growth continued in third quarter; forecasts and price target increased

With the publication of the preliminary half-year figures for 2020, it was already known that The NAGA Group AG (NAGA) had achieved the operational turn-around. After comparatively low sales and a negative earnings level in the previous year, the now published half-year report shows strong sales and earnings growth. In total, revenues increased almost sevenfold to EUR 11.67 million (previous year: EUR 1.67 million) and EBITDA was again clearly in the black at EUR 3.87 million (previous year: EUR -4.58 million). The fact that an EBITDA margin of 33.1% was achieved despite increased sales activities is particularly noteworthy. On the one hand, this demonstrates the high scalability of the main product NAGA Trader, which focuses on online brokerage. On the other hand, the company had significantly and sustainably reduced its cost structures in 2019 as part of a restructuring programme.

Even though the volatilities and thus high transaction figures in the course of the Covid 19 pandemic contributed to the success of the NAGA Trader, the significant increase in the number of new customers to 46,000 was also due to the accelerated and focused activities of the company. Over EUR 26 million (previous year: EUR 8.3 million) in new deposits were made and the trading volume represented by the NAGA Trader increased significantly to around EUR 50 billion (previous year: EUR 16.5 billion).
The momentum shown in the first half of the year continued in the third quarter of 2020. Despite a calming of the capital markets, revenues of EUR7.1 million and EBITDA of EUR1.9 million (EBITDA margin: 26.8%) were achieved in the summer quarter. After nine months in 2020, revenue totalled EUR18.7 million and EBITDA EUR5.8 million. The NAGA management recently reaffirmed the forecasts published in July 2020, according to which revenues of between EUR 22 and 24 million and EBITDA of between EUR 5.5 and 6.0 million are to be achieved on a full-year basis. When compared to the figures achieved after nine months, it becomes clear that these forecasts should be easily achievable. Particularly as the current fourth quarter is again characterised by rising transaction figures due to various factors (US presidential election; second Covid-19-wave).

We are adjusting our previous forecasts for 2020 upwards. We now expect revenues of EUR 24.89 million (previous GBC forecast: EUR 23.75 million) and EBITDA of EUR 6.49 million (previous GBC forecast: EUR 5.85 million). This forecast increase provides a higher basis for our specific forecasts for the next two financial years, which we are also raising. The basis for our expected revenue growth of 50% (2021e) and 17.5% (2022e) is the increasing awareness of the NAGA Trader and the company's expansion activities. In addition to the market entry in China, activities in Australia and South America, with the associated additional sales potential, are to be launched from the coming financial year.
As part of our DCF valuation model, we have calculated a new price target of EUR4.30 (previously: EUR3.75) per share. Based on the current share price, we assign a BUY rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/21914.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
Jörg Grunwald
Vorstand
GBC AG
Halderstrasse 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
++++++++++++++++
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
+++++++++++++++
Date (time) Completion: 07/12/20 (8:07 am)
Date (time) first transmission: 07/12/20 (09:00 am)

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°

The Naga Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare
Rating: BUY
Analyst: GBC

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Original-Research The NAGA Group AG (von GBC AG): BUY ^ Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu The NAGA Group AG Unternehmen: The NAGA Group AG ISIN: DE000A161NR7 Anlass der Studie: Research Comment Empfehlung: BUY Kursziel: 4.30 Euro Kursziel auf Sicht …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aktien Asien: Neue Spannungen zwischen China und USA belasten
Curevac peilt Zulassung in der EU und in Lateinamerika an
Sachsens Ministerpräsident: Bei Corona-Regeln in Hotspots 'nachsteuern'
DAX-FLASH: Erneuter Rückschlag von der Marke von 13 300 Punkten
dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Im Minus
DGAP-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
Impfkommission kündigt Entwurf zur Priorisierung für diese Woche an
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Anleger vorsichtig - Brexit-Gerangel und Corona
WOCHENAUSBLICK: Ereignisreiche Tage dürfte den Dax in Schach halten
Möglicherweise keine Corona-Lockerungen über Weihnachten in Thüringen
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
ANALYSE: Bank of America hält Pionierstatus bei Biontech für eingepreist
Biontech und Pfizer: Großbritannien lässt Corona-Impfstoff zu
Nord Stream 2: US-Kongress will Sanktionen gegen Berlin ausschließen
ROUNDUP 2: Opec+ dreht den Ölhahn vorsichtig wieder auf (1) 
Russland will Nord Stream 2 trotz US-Sanktionen fertigbauen
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Pfizer senkte Jahresziel für Impfstoff wegen Lieferkettenproblemen
Aktien New York: Starker Monat endet wohl mit Gewinnmitnahmen
DGAP-News: UMT Gruppe veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2020: Strategische Neuausrichtung führt zu ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Invest Inside: Rainforest Resources +215% seit Empfehlung - Kursziel erhöht (deutsch) (8) 
BaFin News: Rainforest Resources Inc. (ISIN US75087K1034): BaFin rät zur Vorsicht bei Kaufempfehlungen für ...(12) 
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Biontech unter Druck - Moderna-Impfstoff auch hoch wirksam
INDEX-FLASH: Impfstoff-Hoffnung sorgt europaweit für Börsen-Euphorie
Goldpreis sinkt nach Meldungen zu Corona-Impfstoff
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERNQUARTALSMITTEILUNG FÜR DIE ERSTEN NEUN MONATE 2020 (deutsch)
ROUNDUP 2: US-Regierung erhöht Sanktionsdruck auf Firmen bei Nord Stream 2 (6) 
Curevac-Impfstoffkandidat bei Kühlschranktemperatur Monate haltbar
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
Titel
DAX-FLASH: Corona-Crash beschleunigt sich - Dax mit Kurs unter 11 000 Punkte
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG beschließt weitreichendes ...
Nach Baustopp von Nord Stream 2 Verlegeschiff bald in der Ostsee (1) 
Aktien Frankfurt: Börsencrash - Panik vor Ölpreiskrieg und Coronavirus
Nach Baustopp von Nord Stream 2: Verlegeschiff erreicht Ostseebucht
Ölpreise erholen sich von Sturzflug - Russland signalisiert Unterstützung
Ölpreise drehen in die Verlustzone - Streit um Opec-Förderkürzung
Ölpreise geben weiter nach - Experte: Anzeichen von Panik
Ölpreise beschleunigen Talfahrt - stärkste Verluste auf Wochensicht seit 2011
DAX-FLASH: Erneut hohe Verluste erwartet - Trump kann Märkte nicht beruhigen

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:02 Uhr
Original-Research: The NAGA Group AG (von GBC AG): Kaufen
11.11.20
NAGA Group: Ziele könnten übertroffen werden

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
3.177
NAGA Group - mit neuen Ideen an die Börse (Scale)
17.03.20
6
Naga Group überzeugt ausnahmslos – so wird 2020 werden