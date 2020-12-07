 

PremFina's Art&Co. Disperses Funds to ICU Steps

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Art&Co. ("Art&Co."), an initiative connecting the worlds of art, finance and support groups brings continued relief to COVID-19 victims. It is backed by PremFina ("PremFina" or the "Company"), the U.K.'s first venture capital backed alternative insurance premium finance company.

Art&Co. addresses a stark statistic that only 3% of natural disasters are covered by Insurance. Funds raised from the online auction comprised of more than 200 pieces, supported frontline charities and NGOs providing healthcare, food, medicines, and guidance to those affected by the contagion.

Curated artwork of themes being contemplated by societies worldwide: community, celebrities, depression, domestic violence, environment, health, loneliness, mortality, nature, science, and spirituality. Along with more than 30 emerging artists struggling financially during lockdown, there were also donated works of art from Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Andy Warhol, and Jeff Koons.

Art&Co. has had press in Bloomberg, Business Insider, Evening Standard, The Independent, 1883, The Art Newspaper, The Resident, BBC World Radio, Eastern Eye, Gulf Today and many more.

Art&Co. is a charitable project backed by PremFina and InsurAid. InsurAid is an industry movement that's "unconditionally supporting the uninsurable" during such times of unforeseen catastrophes, that insurance companies are virtually unable to predict, let alone calculate and price for the risk of potential causal loss.

"Medical patients that are in critical care oftentimes don't fully get the physical and mental support they need after they leave hospital. This lack of post hospital-care leaves individuals feeling helpless and frequently does not allow them to fully recover. ICU Steps is a fantastic support organisation which provides this much needed care for recovering patients which extends and betters their overall wellbeing." Founder of Art&Co. and CEO of PremFina, Bundeep Singh Rangar

This charitable art auction encourages both individuals and corporates to participate and bid on one-of-a-kind art representing themes connected to these trying times, such as health, nature, and spirituality. The funds raised will mostly go to frontline organisations, with the remainder going toward more than 30 freelance artists who are contributing their work and otherwise unable to sell art due to the lockdown. The artwork purchased will become a tangible display of their efforts to support those challenged in the years to come and can be used as a part of their Corporate Social Responsibility goals.

