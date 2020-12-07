 

DGAP-DD VARTA AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.12.2020 / 09:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Pi Beteiligungs- und Unternehmensberatungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Pistauer
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VARTA AG

b) LEI
529900E7KB95KOXBWP63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
111.50 EUR 446000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
111.50 EUR 446000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-03; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


07.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Internet: www.varta-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63841  07.12.2020 



Wertpapier


DGAP-DD VARTA AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 07.12.2020 / 09:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

