Share buy-back Program
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 42/2020 – 7 DECEMBER 2020
On 17 November 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 38/2020 of 17 November 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No
596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is
expected to be realized in the period from 18 November 2020 to 29 January 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|57,406
|670.82
|38,509,164.79
|30 November 2020
|7,000
|653.60
|4,575,202.10
|1 December 2020
|7,000
|652.39
|4,566,728.60
|2 December 2020
|5,943
|652.58
|3,878,297.80
|3 December 2020
|7,000
|653.55
|4,574,845.80
|4 December 2020
|6,952
|667.67
|4,641,663.39
|Accumulated under the program
|91,301
|665.34
|60,745,902.48
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 573,796 shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com
Encl.
Attachments
