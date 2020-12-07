 

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 42/2020 – 7 DECEMBER 2020

On 17 November 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 38/2020 of 17 November 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 18 November 2020 to 29 January 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
Shares 		Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 57,406 670.82 38,509,164.79
30 November 2020 7,000 653.60 4,575,202.10
1 December 2020 7,000 652.39 4,566,728.60
2 December 2020 5,943 652.58 3,878,297.80
3 December 2020 7,000 653.55 4,574,845.80
4 December 2020 6,952 667.67 4,641,663.39
Accumulated under the program 91,301 665.34 60,745,902.48

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 573,796 shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.

CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com

