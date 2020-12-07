 

Opera makes personal browsing on Android more fun with new WebSnap and smooth Media Player

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 09:30  |  45   |   |   

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Opera is releasing the new version of its flagship browser for Android. Version 61 of the Opera browser for Android introduces two new features WebSnap and a brand new and smooth media player.

WebSnap is a new feature in the Opera browser for Android that allows users to capture snapshots. It gives them the ability to personalize every snapshot with a set of editing tools. Users can blur images, add text and colors, or add emojis from the unique Opera emoticon collection, to make their personal snapshots more fun and easier to share with others through the standard share functionality of the browser.

The new version of the Opera browser for Android also introduces a new media player that allows users to play any video or audio file in the browser without downloading third-party apps onto their Android devices.

The new media player also includes Play Queue support so users can watch or listen to media files in the order they like, adding utility to the download manager in a way not possible with third-party players. Users can also browse while watching videos or listening to audio files at the same time as the media player supports picture-in-picture mode.

The Opera browser for Android is designed and built in Europe and is an all-in-one alternative for users who love Android smartphones and tablets. It comes with a free and unlimited VPN, an easy-to-use Crypto Wallet, Sync and Flow for connecting with the Opera browser for PC and Mac, and an improved Ad Blocker for a browsing experience free of ads.

The Opera browser for Android offers more features than the regular browsers preinstalled on Android devices. It has recently received more than 100 feature updates, becoming the most powerful mobile browser available for free in the Google Play Store. It has registered more than three million reviews in Google Play with an average 4.6 star rating.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera’s browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of more than 380 million people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

Media contact:

Name: Alejandro Viquez, Senior Communication Manager
Email: alejandrov@opera.com

 


Opera Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Opera makes personal browsing on Android more fun with new WebSnap and smooth Media Player OSLO, Norway, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today, Opera is releasing the new version of its flagship browser for Android. Version 61 of the Opera browser for Android introduces two new features WebSnap and a brand new and smooth media player. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative ...
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – ...
Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of ...
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update of MANIFEST Study for CPI-0610 at ASH Meeting
Nano Dimension Prices $180 Million Registered Direct Offering
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
Adaptive Biotechnologies Announces New Clinical Data Demonstrating Impact of clonoSEQ Assay on ...
GBT Presents New Data on the Long-Term and Real-World Use of Oxbryta (voxelotor) Tablets in ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Opera GX adds dynamic Razer Chroma RGB Lighting Effects to accompany your browsing
27.11.20
Opera Limited to Hold 2020 Annual General Meeting on December 29, 2020
24.11.20
Opera Limited to participate at upcoming investor conferences
19.11.20
Opera Limited announces third quarter 2020 financial results
18.11.20
Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA] now gives you instant access to Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube in the sidebar

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
78
Opera - re-IPO