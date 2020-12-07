- Bosch extends its successful collaboration with Ceres to move from prototyping to preparing for mass production of SOFC systems based on Ceres' proprietary fuel cell technology

- SOFC systems to be used in the stationary power market, initially for decentralised power plants in cities, factories, data centres and electric vehicle charging infrastructure

- Value to Ceres from 2021 to 2023 is around £23m, of which c.£6m is conditional on meeting KPIs based on performance

HORSHAM, England and STUTTGART, Germany, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceres Power Holdings plc ("Ceres", the "Company") (AIM: CWR.L), a leader in solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) technology and Bosch Group, a global leader in Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology, today publish a joint press release on the next phase of their strategic collaboration, shown at the end of this statement.

This announcement marks a major milestone in the close relationship between Ceres and Bosch and follows a successful prototype phase. Bosch is now preparing to start volume production of fuel cell systems incorporating Ceres' proprietary SteelCell SOFC technology in 2024, aiming to achieve an initial annual production of around 200MW from manufacturing facilities in Bamberg, Wernau and Homburg and engineering locations in Stuttgart-Feuerbach and Renningen. The value to Ceres from 2021 to 2023 is around £23m, of which c.£6m is conditional on meeting certain KPIs based on performance.

Bosch, which owns 17.6% of the equity of the Company, and Ceres have been successfully working closely together since 2018 on the development and manufacturing of prototype fuel cell stacks. This announcement now marks the move towards mass production capability, enabled by Bosch's industrial expertise, and is an important step in helping to deliver Germany's green future. Acknowledging the role of fuel cells on the path to becoming carbon-neutral by 2050, Germany has recently announced €9 billion of government support for hydrogen and other clean energy technologies to help make the transition to de-carbonise society.