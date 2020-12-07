 

Uponor commits to UN Global Compact’s Business ambition for 1.5°C initiative in the fight against climate change

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 09:30  |  48   |   |   

Uponor Corporation     Investor news     7 December 2020     10:30 EET

Uponor commits to UN Global Compact’s Business ambition for 1.5°C initiative in the fight against climate change

Uponor’s current climate related goal to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions (reduction of direct and indirect scope 1 and 2 by 20% per net sales by 2020, from the 2015 levels) is coming to the end of its term and the company is reaching the target level. To continue the fight against climate change, Uponor has been working on its new, even more ambitious climate action road map for the time period 2021–2030.

Uponor has decided to commit to UN Global Compact’s Business ambition for 1.5°C and the Science Based Targets initiatives promising to pursue actions, which limit the global temperature rise to 1.5°C. The company is currently waiting for the approval of its new greenhouse gas emission reduction targets from the Science Based Targets initiative, and expects to receive it during the first half of 2021. In addition to science-based targets, Uponor aims to source 100% renewable electricity by 2025.

“Climate change is one of the biggest global threats that we are facing, concerning everyone from nations and companies to individuals. The building and construction sector is one of the largest producers of energy-related greenhouse gas emissions therefore, it is important that all parties in the sector take concrete actions to reduce that load. Uponor wants to participate in the joint effort according to Paris agreement and commit to the strictest target of limiting global warming to 1.5°C,” comments Jyri Luomakoski, President and CEO, Uponor Corporation.

Business Ambition for 1.5°C is an urgent call to action from a global coalition of UN agencies, business and industry leaders. Uponor has been a signatory of UN Global Compact since 2018.

The Science Based Targets initiative defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies’ goals. Science-based targets are emission reduction targets set in line with the latest climate science requirements needed to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.


  

Uponor in brief
 Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,800 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2019, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.1 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponor.com

 


