 

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 43/2020

 

Copenhagen, 7 December 2020

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 August 2020, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 300 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 26 February 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 30 November to 4 December 2020:

  Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 1,555,988   147,257,254
30 November 2020 15,000 96.08 1,441,197
  1 December 2020 25,000 94.43 2,360,728
  2 December 2020  7,864 94.18 740,614
  3 December 2020 25,000 94.41 2,360,148
  4 December 2020 20,769 95.58 1,985,053
Accumulated under the program 1,649,621   156,144,993

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 30 November – 4 December 2020 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 1,926,129 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.93% of the total share capital.

Attachments


