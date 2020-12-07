 

Rapid Shift to Digital Banking During COVID-19 Accelerating Erosion in Consumer Trust, Accenture Report Finds

The replacement of in-person branch interactions with impersonal digital transactions through online and mobile channels during the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the ongoing erosion of consumer trust in banks, according to a new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

Consumers’ trust in businesses to look after their long-term financial wellbeing has dropped (Graphic: Business Wire)

Accenture’s 2020 Global Banking Consumer Study, based on a survey of more than 47,000 consumers globally, builds on two similar reports from 2019 and 2017. The latest report reveals that without a strong emotional connection with their bank, customers are more likely to view banking services as a commodity, with price being the ultimate competitive differentiator. Specifically, nearly four in 10 consumers (37%) ranked value for money as a top three factor, making it the most important factor when dealing with a bank, an increase of 10 percentage points from two years ago.

The report notes that while banks have long been encouraging consumers to use digital channels for transactional banking activity, there was no way to predict how aggressively that trend would accelerate as a result of COVID-19. While banks often view broader digital adoption as a way to lower costs and provide services 24/7, the rapid pivot to existing and hastily launched digital services has all but removed the vital human element from banking, further eroding consumer trust. For instance, less than one-third (29%) of surveyed consumers trust banks “a lot” to look after their long-term financial well-being, compared with 43% two years ago.

"At a time when customer trust is critically important, the recent shift to digital is threatening the relationships banks have worked to develop,” said Alan McIntyre, who leads Accenture’s Banking industry group globally. “The pandemic-inspired increase in digital engagement is a double-edged sword for banks. While it has allowed them to serve customers efficiently throughout the pandemic—and advanced their digital strategies by up to five years in some cases—it has pushed them to launch solutions that are functionally adequate but devoid of emotion. To forge strong customer connections, banks must reimagine the digital services they provide and make those connections more personal and relevant.”

