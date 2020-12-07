 

Octasmart Sleep Experts Announce their First Baby Mattress Collection in Collaboration with Leading Baby Sleep Brand Träumeland

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 10:00  |  18   |   |   

- Baby sleep specialists Träumeland and leading comfort experts Octasmart, have created their first joint baby mattress collection powered by Octaspring sleep technology

- It promises to transform sleep for babies as it ensures a cooler, fresher sleep surface and is proven to deliver faster, deeper and longer sleep

HIGH WYCOMBE, England, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of collaborative design and development, Octasmart and Träumeland  announce a new baby bed time collection that offers three innovative baby mattresses enhanced with Octaspring technology. These super breathable sleep solutions protect new-borns in their formative years with smart sleep science that is proven to help little ones fall asleep faster for deeper and longer sleep.

Each mattress design is crafted with Octaspring aerospace technology, delivering 8x better breathability than standard foam mattresses. This is essential in creating a cool, fresh and safe sleeping environment for babies, helping to avoid the risks of overheating. It's open-spring structure not only circulates fresh air and expels unwanted heat, but also adapts to the weight and shape of baby with point-adaptive technology, ensuring optimal body support for optimal growth and baby development.

Octasmart and Träumeland, have crafted a collection that is committed to baby sleep comfort as well as the environment with each design created to reduce carbon emissions thanks to the considerable weight savings that Octaspring technology delivers.  'By creating more eco-friendly sleep solutions, we not only invest in our children's sleep but also in their future, and that should help us all sleep a little better.' says Greg Suthern, CEO of Octasmart. The 8x more naturally breathable technology combines quality materials, free from harmful toxins, used in a patented honeycomb structure that reduces raw materials, reducing carbon impact whilst delivering superior comfort and support. The reduction of CO2 created is equal to planting 2 trees for every mattress.

The new collection has already been introduced to selected retailers in Europe and is now being rolled out globally. The first response from retailers has been positive "New parents are very excited about the collection as it unites more than 150 years of experience in baby mattresses and latest global innovation in sleep." said Träumeland CEO Hannes Nösslböck.

About OCTAsmart

OCTAsmart is the world's leading sleep company with the smartest of sleep technologies at the center of its unrivalled innovation across the global sleep industry. The continual regeneration of OCTAsmart's product portfolio is powered by their patented award-winning Octaspring Aerospace technology, recognized as the only true sleep innovation to be created in decades. Sparking a revolution in the sleep industry, OCTAsmart launched the first mattress in a box in 2002 and have continued to redefine the concept of comfort ever since with a diverse offering of versatile solutions from budget to luxury designs. Since their initial success, OCTAsmart has become a world-renowned sleep brand expert, expanding its reach across 40 markets worldwide thriving as the fastest growing sleep brand that is on a mission to change world comfort one soothing sleep at a time.

Contacts

Ieva Baradouska
Head of Marketing & Communications
Ieva.baradouska@studio-moderna-brands.com 
Tel: +447990528254

Octasmart website: click here 
Traumeland website: click here

Link to product images: here



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Octasmart Sleep Experts Announce their First Baby Mattress Collection in Collaboration with Leading Baby Sleep Brand Träumeland - Baby sleep specialists Träumeland and leading comfort experts Octasmart, have created their first joint baby mattress collection powered by Octaspring sleep technology - It promises to transform sleep for babies as it ensures a cooler, fresher …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
China and Japan Conducted Genuine Discussions on Digital Economy: How to Jointly Boost Regional Cooperation
YDIF & Industrial Design Exhibition: Building Chongqing as A Capital of Design
Ceres Power Holdings plc: Bosch Collaboration With Ceres Progresses To Mass Production Of SOFC Systems, With An Initial 200mw ...
PremFina's Art&Co. Disperses Funds to ICU Steps
GFI Announces New Joint Venture in China
CEQUENS receives IFM "Most Innovative Communication Platform" Award
Cancer Biopsy Market Size Worth $32.63 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.33%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Xinhua Silk Road: China's iconic sedan brand Hongqi unveils new luxury electric SUV model E-HS9 at Boao Forum
Mölnlycke boosts customer supply route with new UK distribution centre
Titel
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
PA Consulting and Jacobs announce agreement on future investment and strategic partnership
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Shareholder Returns Update
xSigma Introduces DeFi Project
The Martell Exclusives Gifting Collection 2020
PICOSUN Sprinter disrupts fast batch ALD on 300 mm wafers
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments