 

Cancer Biopsy Market Size Worth $32.63 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 6.33%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 10:05  |  51   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cancer biopsy market size is expected to reach USD 32.63 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.33% from 2020 to 2027. Several methods of diagnosing cancer patients exist currently, however, biopsy remains to be the only definitive method to confirm the onset of the disease in a patient. Since it involves close examination of organs/tissues, doctors largely rely on biopsies to perform accurate and early diagnosis in susceptible patients.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key suggestions from the report:

  • By product, kits and consumables accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 and are anticipated to maintain their lead throughout the forecast period. A significant transition from tumor to liquid biopsy is expected to increase the adoption of kits as well as consumables
  • Based on type, tissue biopsies led the market in 2019. They are still considered to be a mainstay of biopsies and are largely adopted across various diagnosis applications
  • In terms of application, breast cancer dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its lead from 2020 to 2027. Open surgical biopsy is considered to be a reference standard for the evaluation of patients with a suspicious breast lesion, which is attributed to its proven accuracy in diagnosing breast lesions, further contributing to the revenue generated by this segment
  • North America held the largest revenue share of over 37.0% in 2019 owing to a concentrated pool of active organizations as well as cancer foundations. A Strong network of government organizations and private cancer foundations in the U.S. has made a significant contribution to the regional revenue generation
  • Key players are focusing on developing novel biopsy platforms, set to achieve business expansion, further contributing to the revenue generation of the market.

Read 140 page research report with ToC on "Cancer Biopsy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Instruments, Kits & Consumables, Services), By Type (Tissue Biopsies, Liquid Biopsies), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cancer-biopsy-mark ...

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cancer Biopsy Market Size Worth $32.63 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 6.33%: Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The global cancer biopsy market size is expected to reach USD 32.63 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.33% from 2020 to 2027. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
China and Japan Conducted Genuine Discussions on Digital Economy: How to Jointly Boost Regional Cooperation
YDIF & Industrial Design Exhibition: Building Chongqing as A Capital of Design
Ceres Power Holdings plc: Bosch Collaboration With Ceres Progresses To Mass Production Of SOFC Systems, With An Initial 200mw ...
PremFina's Art&Co. Disperses Funds to ICU Steps
GFI Announces New Joint Venture in China
CEQUENS receives IFM "Most Innovative Communication Platform" Award
Cancer Biopsy Market Size Worth $32.63 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.33%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Xinhua Silk Road: China's iconic sedan brand Hongqi unveils new luxury electric SUV model E-HS9 at Boao Forum
Mölnlycke boosts customer supply route with new UK distribution centre
Titel
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
PA Consulting and Jacobs announce agreement on future investment and strategic partnership
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Shareholder Returns Update
xSigma Introduces DeFi Project
The Martell Exclusives Gifting Collection 2020
PICOSUN Sprinter disrupts fast batch ALD on 300 mm wafers
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments