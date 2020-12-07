Cancer Biopsy Market Size Worth $32.63 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 6.33%: Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cancer biopsy market size is expected to reach USD 32.63 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.33% from 2020 to 2027. Several methods of diagnosing cancer patients exist currently, however, biopsy remains to be the only definitive method to confirm the onset of the disease in a patient. Since it involves close examination of organs/tissues, doctors largely rely on biopsies to perform accurate and early diagnosis in susceptible patients.
Key suggestions from the report:
- By product, kits and consumables accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 and are anticipated to maintain their lead throughout the forecast period. A significant transition from tumor to liquid biopsy is expected to increase the adoption of kits as well as consumables
- Based on type, tissue biopsies led the market in 2019. They are still considered to be a mainstay of biopsies and are largely adopted across various diagnosis applications
- In terms of application, breast cancer dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its lead from 2020 to 2027. Open surgical biopsy is considered to be a reference standard for the evaluation of patients with a suspicious breast lesion, which is attributed to its proven accuracy in diagnosing breast lesions, further contributing to the revenue generated by this segment
- North America held the largest revenue share of over 37.0% in 2019 owing to a concentrated pool of active organizations as well as cancer foundations. A Strong network of government organizations and private cancer foundations in the U.S. has made a significant contribution to the regional revenue generation
- Key players are focusing on developing novel biopsy platforms, set to achieve business expansion, further contributing to the revenue generation of the market.
Read 140 page research report with ToC on "Cancer Biopsy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Instruments, Kits & Consumables, Services), By Type (Tissue Biopsies, Liquid Biopsies), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cancer-biopsy-mark ...
