The global cancer biopsy market size is expected to reach USD 32.63 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.33% from 2020 to 2027. Several methods of diagnosing cancer patients exist currently, however, biopsy remains to be the only definitive method to confirm the onset of the disease in a patient. Since it involves close examination of organs/tissues, doctors largely rely on biopsies to perform accurate and early diagnosis in susceptible patients.