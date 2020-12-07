Aurora Mobile Enters into Partnership with Niu Technologies to Create Optimal Smart Mobility Experience for Users

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) (“NIU”), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, to help Niu Technologies improve operational and service efficiency in order to deliver an optimal user experience for their customers.



Founded in 2014, Niu Technologies is a premium smart e-scooter brand in China with a focus on lithium-ion battery technologies. NIU is committed to providing global customers with more convenient and environment-friendly smart urban mobility vehicles to redefine urban mobility and improve quality of life. Since its inception, NIU has maintained a rapid growth rate. As of September 2020, NIU had sold accumulatively more than 1.4 million electric two-wheeled vehicles worldwide through its distribution channels which consisted of 1,266 franchised stores in 182 cities in China and distributor networks in 46 countries internationally. In addition, NIU also provides SaaS-based solutions to electric two-wheeled vehicle sharing operators in several countries.