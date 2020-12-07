Aurora Mobile Enters into Partnership with Niu Technologies to Create Optimal Smart Mobility Experience for Users
SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that
it has entered into a partnership agreement with Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) (“NIU”), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, to help Niu Technologies improve operational
and service efficiency in order to deliver an optimal user experience for their customers.
Founded in 2014, Niu Technologies is a premium smart e-scooter brand in China with a focus on lithium-ion battery technologies. NIU is committed to providing global customers with more convenient and environment-friendly smart urban mobility vehicles to redefine urban mobility and improve quality of life. Since its inception, NIU has maintained a rapid growth rate. As of September 2020, NIU had sold accumulatively more than 1.4 million electric two-wheeled vehicles worldwide through its distribution channels which consisted of 1,266 franchised stores in 182 cities in China and distributor networks in 46 countries internationally. In addition, NIU also provides SaaS-based solutions to electric two-wheeled vehicle sharing operators in several countries.
Aurora Mobile will leverage its industry-leading AI-driven push technical capabilities and machine learning-based intelligent operational data analytics to provide NIU with targeted push services that will enable NIU to gain more comprehensive insights into its users’ needs, accurately tailor user experience to their specific interests, and maximize value creation to its users. Both companies are confident that the partnership will be a success and allow joint exploration of growth opportunities in the smart mobility sector going forward.
Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China with deep expertise in the mobile development sector and proven experience accumulated over almost a decade. Aurora Mobile focuses on helping mobile APP developers increase demand for mobile operations, business growth and monetization through iterative technology and product improvements. A series of services including push notifications, one-key authentication, instant messaging, statistics, analytics and APP traffic monetization (JG Alliance) have been successively launched to help APP developers enhance user experience and gain operational insights. Aurora launched “JPush”, the industry’s first comprehensive push notification solution, "JG Alliance", an APP traffic monetization service, and the "One-stop Developer Service Platform" that enables mobile APP developers to improve operational efficiency. As of September 2020, Aurora Mobile had provided software development kits to over 1.65 million APPs. Recently, Aurora Mobile signed milestone agreements with a number of leading platforms in the finance, insurance, weather, internet tools, gaming, fresh food e-commerce and online education sectors, including Ping An Bank, Data Center of China Life, Moji Weather, WiFi Master, Lilith Games, Missfresh and 17zuoye and other well-known companies, to drive user growth, improve user experience and increase traffic value.
