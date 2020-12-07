 

Aurora Mobile Enters into Partnership with Niu Technologies to Create Optimal Smart Mobility Experience for Users

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 10:00  |  51   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) (“NIU”), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, to help Niu Technologies improve operational and service efficiency in order to deliver an optimal user experience for their customers.

Founded in 2014, Niu Technologies is a premium smart e-scooter brand in China with a focus on lithium-ion battery technologies. NIU is committed to providing global customers with more convenient and environment-friendly smart urban mobility vehicles to redefine urban mobility and improve quality of life. Since its inception, NIU has maintained a rapid growth rate. As of September 2020, NIU had sold accumulatively more than 1.4 million electric two-wheeled vehicles worldwide through its distribution channels which consisted of 1,266 franchised stores in 182 cities in China and distributor networks in 46 countries internationally. In addition, NIU also provides SaaS-based solutions to electric two-wheeled vehicle sharing operators in several countries.

Aurora Mobile will leverage its industry-leading AI-driven push technical capabilities and machine learning-based intelligent operational data analytics to provide NIU with targeted push services that will enable NIU to gain more comprehensive insights into its users’ needs, accurately tailor user experience to their specific interests, and maximize value creation to its users. Both companies are confident that the partnership will be a success and allow joint exploration of growth opportunities in the smart mobility sector going forward.

Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China with deep expertise in the mobile development sector and proven experience accumulated over almost a decade. Aurora Mobile focuses on helping mobile APP developers increase demand for mobile operations, business growth and monetization through iterative technology and product improvements. A series of services including push notifications, one-key authentication, instant messaging, statistics, analytics and APP traffic monetization (JG Alliance) have been successively launched to help APP developers enhance user experience and gain operational insights. Aurora launched “JPush”, the industry’s first comprehensive push notification solution, "JG Alliance", an APP traffic monetization service, and the "One-stop Developer Service Platform" that enables mobile APP developers to improve operational efficiency. As of September 2020, Aurora Mobile had provided software development kits to over 1.65 million APPs. Recently, Aurora Mobile signed milestone agreements with a number of leading platforms in the finance, insurance, weather, internet tools, gaming, fresh food e-commerce and online education sectors, including Ping An Bank, Data Center of China Life, Moji Weather, WiFi Master, Lilith Games, Missfresh and 17zuoye and other well-known companies, to drive user growth, improve user experience and increase traffic value.

Seite 1 von 3
Aurora Mobile (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aurora Mobile Enters into Partnership with Niu Technologies to Create Optimal Smart Mobility Experience for Users SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative ...
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – ...
Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of ...
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update of MANIFEST Study for CPI-0610 at ASH Meeting
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
Nano Dimension Prices $180 Million Registered Direct Offering
Adaptive Biotechnologies Announces New Clinical Data Demonstrating Impact of clonoSEQ Assay on ...
GBT Presents New Data on the Long-Term and Real-World Use of Oxbryta (voxelotor) Tablets in ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Aurora Mobile Enters into Partnership with Kuaikan World to Upgrade Digital Operations
02.12.20
Aurora Mobile Launches JG VaaS (Video as a Service) Service to Improve User Engagement through Short-video Streaming
01.12.20
Aurora Mobile Partners with Ecovacs Robotics to Enhance Smart Life Solutions
27.11.20
Aurora Mobile Signs 5G Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement and 5G Messaging Connection Test Agreement with Beijing Unicom
25.11.20
Aurora Mobile Limited Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
24.11.20
Aurora Mobile Partners with 17zuoye to Power User Operations with AI Technologies
19.11.20
Aurora Mobile Partners with Lilith Games to Drive User Growth and User Engagement for Hit Game “Rise of Kingdoms”
17.11.20
Aurora Mobile Partners with Missfresh to Promote Intelligent Marketing
13.11.20
Aurora Mobile Partners with Data Center of China Life to Empower User Analytics
11.11.20
Aurora to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 25, 2020