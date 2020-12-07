Inphi Launches Industry’s First 7nm 50G PAM4 Platform Solution for Hyperscale Data Centers and AI Networks

Next-Generation Solution Delivers Higher Integration and Lower Power Required for Mainstream 50G Optical Interconnects

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ GS: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced its Polaris Gen2 PAM4 platform, the industry’s first 50G, 28Gbaud PAM4 DSP solution based on low-power 7nm CMOS technology. Polaris Gen2 builds on the innovation of Inphi’s market-leading, field-proven Polaris Gen1 PAM4 platform, providing even higher levels of integration and lower power for high-performance hyperscale data center, cloud computing and emerging AI applications.



The Polaris platform is the industry’s leading 28GBaud PAM4 DSP solution offering integrated driver options for EML and Silicon Photonics to address a broad range of optical interconnects scaling from 50G to 400G. The new 7nm Polaris Gen2 platform provides optical network developers with a best-in-class low-power 50Gbps PAM4 solution featuring an integrated high-performance linear driver for optics that eliminates the need for standalone components, thereby reducing system cost and complexity.

The foundation of Inphi’s Polaris platform is a highly configurable DSP engine that is field proven and qualified in multiple hyperscale data center networks. The DSP is designed to achieve performance levels for multi-mode and single-mode optical interconnects covering distances from <100 meters up to 40km, while keeping an extremely low power profile for optical module applications. By combining linear driver and TIA products in a high-performance platform, Inphi has developed a highly integrated PAM4 solution optimized for optical module deployments in data centers.

“As a pioneer of PAM4 technology for high-speed interconnects, Inphi is again breaking new ground and continuing to lead the industry with a highly integrated next generation DSP platform based on 7nm CMOS process technology,” said Eric Hayes, Sr. VP, Networking Interconnect at Inphi. “Leveraging our experience achieved over the past years hardening our successful 16nm Polaris PAM4 DSP, TIA and driver solutions in high volume deployment, we’ve introduced the new Polaris Gen2 family to fulfill the strong market demand for 50G data center low power interconnects.”