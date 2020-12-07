 

Media and Games Invest plc (von GBC AG): BUY

Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest plc

Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest plc
ISIN: MT0000580101

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 3.20 EUR
Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker

9 Months 2020: MGI continues on a clear growth course, expansion of mobile gaming activities opens up additional high revenue potential; company guidance raised again; increase of forecasts and target price
On 30 November 2020, Media and Games Invest plc (MGI) announced its Q3 business figures and 9-month business figures respectively. On the basis of these published figures, the company was again able to increase revenues in the third quarter by 29.0% year on year to EUR 35.00 million (Q3 2019: EUR 27.2 million), thus continuing on its growth path. At the adjusted EBITDA level, the company achieved an EBITDA increase of 61.0% to EUR 6.40 million (Q3 2019: EUR 4.00 million), thus increasing its earnings power disproportionately.

In the third quarter, the company recorded revenues of EUR 18.00 million in its core business area of gaming, which were slightly below the extraordinarily strong second quarter (Q2 2020: EUR 18.80 million) due to seasonal effects and lower corona restriction effects. The very positive business development in the gaming segment during the year was characterised by significant organic growth overall (16.0% organic growth in the first nine months of 2020). In terms of segment earnings, adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter amounted to EUR 5.00 million (Q2 2020: EUR 5.50 million).

The second business segment, Media, recorded a significant 49.0% jump in revenues to EUR 17.00 million in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter (Q2 2020: EUR 11.20 million). This development was mainly driven by increased mobile gaming advertising campaigns with Zynga and other gaming companies. Compared to the previous quarter (Q2 2020: EUR 1.20 million), adjusted EBITDA increased significantly by 13.0% to EUR 1.40 million due to a higher advertising business volume.

On a strategic level, MGI took an important step towards further expanding the particularly high-growth mobile gaming business by acquiring the mobile gaming company freenet Digital GmbH at the end of the third quarter. As a result, mobile gaming revenues are expected to increase significantly from the current fourth quarter onwards. According to its own statements, the company sees significant potential for organic growth in this area, e.g. by expanding the existing games portfolio to mobile devices as well or by introducing new licensed mobile games. The targeted dynamic growth in the mobile games segment is also to be supported substantially by the company's own advertising division, which also has extensive know-how in the marketing of mobile games, through efficient user acquisition.

Rating: BUY
