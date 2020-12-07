 

DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 112 - 7 DECEMBER 2020

On 4 November 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2020 up to and including no later than end February 2021. For details please see announcement no. 87 of 4 November 2020.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)

 
Total, last announcement  

266,000 		 

106.82 		 

28,414,658
30/11/2020 14,000 111.77 1,564,780
01/12/2020 14,000 112.03 1,568,420
02/12/2020 13,000 111.32 1,447,160
03/12/2020 14,000 110.56 1,547,840
04/12/2020 13,000 112.08 1,457,040
Accumulated 334,000 107.78 35,999,898

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 334,000 at a total amount of DKK 35,999,898.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,693,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.62%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 38,006,533.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451

Attachments


