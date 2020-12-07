 

SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 10:30  |  32   |   |   
Bid date, 2020-12-07
Auction date 2020-12-07
Settlement date 2020-12-07
Maturity Date 2021-03-08
Term 13 weeks
Interest rate The Riksbank´s applicable repo rate
Bid times 11.00-11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Confirmation of bids to e-mail eol@riksbank.se
Offered volume Unlimited
The lowest accepted bid volume 1 million SEK
Maximum number of bids 1
Allocation Time 11.45 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Stockholm, 2020-12-07

Bid date, 2020-12-07
Auction date 2020-12-07
Settlement date 2020-12-07
Maturity Date 2021-06-07
Term 26 weeks
Interest rate The Riksbank´s applicable repo rate
Bid times 11.00-11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Confirmation of bids to e-mail eol@riksbank.se
Offered volume Unlimited
The lowest accepted bid volume 1 million SEK
Maximum number of bids 1
Allocation Time 11.45 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date

Stockholm, 2020-12-07

This is a translation of the Swedish version published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT Bid date, 2020-12-07Auction date2020-12-07Settlement date2020-12-07Maturity Date2021-03-08Term13 weeksInterest rateThe Riksbank´s applicable repo rateBid times11.00-11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid dateConfirmation of bids to e-maileol@riksbank.seOffered …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative ...
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – ...
Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of ...
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update of MANIFEST Study for CPI-0610 at ASH Meeting
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
New data presented at ASH 2020 reinforces the benefit/risk profile of fixed-duration Polivy plus ...
Nano Dimension Prices $180 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...