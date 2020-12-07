DSV, 849 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S

Company Announcement No. 849



On 29 October 2020, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 842 of 29 October 2020. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 29 October 2020 to 30 April 2021 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 6,000,000,000 and no more than 12,000,000 shares, corresponding to 5.22% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-22 1,075,387 1,036.01 1,114,107,750 23: 30 November 2020 138,000 1,004.34 138,598,478 24: 1 December 2020 34,463 997.00 34,359,525 25: 2 December 2020 25,918 990.45 25,670,582 26: 3 December 2020 155,000 990.08 153,462,044 27: 4 December 2020 44,507 990.17 44,069,510 Accumulated trading for days 1-27 1,473,275 1,025.11 1,510,267,887

As at today, DSV Panalpina A/S holds a total of 3,428,291 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 1.49% of the total number of issued shares of 230,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com .

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,

DSV Panalpina A/S

Attachment