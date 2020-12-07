Transactions of executives and related parties in NKT shares
Company Announcement
7 December 2020
Announcement No. 28
Transactions of executives and related parties in NKT shares
According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 NKT announces to have received notification regarding acquisition of NKT shares as follows:
|Name:
|Alexander Kara
|Position:
|President and CEO
|Issuer and securities code:
|NKT A/S, DK0010287663
|LEI code
|529900197LKWCEQ0NL18
|Type of transaction:
|Acquisition of shares
|Market:
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Acquisition date:
|4 December 2020
|No. of securities acquired
|17,232
|Share price, DKK
|216.87834262
|Purchase price, DKK
|3,737,247.60
Contact
Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654
Press: Helle Gudiksen, Head of Group Communications, Tel.: +45 2349 9098
