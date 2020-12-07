SIFI appoints Jelle Kleijn as Global Head of Acanthamoeba Keratitis to globally lead the effort to deliver the first registered treatment for this rare sight-threatening parasitic eye infection

Catania, Italy (ots/PRNewswire) - Given urgency to treat, SIFI has established a

dedicated cross-functional team to accelerate the launch of polihexanide

monotherapy in Europe and the United States.



SIFI, a leading ophthalmic company, is pleased to announce the recent

appointment of Jelle Kleijn, PhD, as Global Head of Acanthamoeba Keratitis .





Jelle will lead the efforts aimed at developing and making polihexanidemonotherapy available to Acanthamoeba keratitis (AK) patients. Given the urgencyto effectively treat AK to avoid blindness, Jelle leads a newly-establisheddedicated team to accelerate the launch of this potentially first licensedtreatment for this severe eye infection in Europe, United States and elsewherearound the World.A global pharma executive with extensive experience stemming from drugdevelopment, through medical, market access to sales & marketing, Jelle has longstanding experience in leadership roles in large pharmaceutical and biotechcompanies. He and his team have been directly responsible for delivering newtreatments to patients suffering from rare and often acutely life-threateningdiseases. Jelle holds a PhD and a MSc in Medical Pharmaceutical Sciences fromthe University of Groningen."I have spent many years of my career working actively to find innovativetreatment approaches for patients affected by rare and life-changing disorders.It is with great pleasure that I join the SIFI team to help advance treatmentfor AK, a devastating acute eye infection. No patients should feel left behindas my mission is to make sure we help find everyone with this severe eyeinfection, and being able to provide them with an approved treatment, as earlyas possible," said Jelle Kleijn PhD ."We are pleased to welcome Jelle Kleijn to the SIFI team," comments FabrizioChines, Chairman and CEO , who continues: "Acanthamoeba keratitis is anultra-rare acute infection of the eye that potentially leads to blindness, andeye loss. Jelle's experience matches the unique challenges that our organisationfaces to bring SIFI's first orphan drug to market and, more importantly, thefirst registered treatment for this severe eye infection. I'm confident that theappointment of Jelle will lead to a positive impact on Acanthamoeba keratitispatients around the world."SIFI has recently completed patient enrolment in the pivotal phase 3 ODAK trial,comparing polihexanide 0.08% monotherapy versus the combination of polihexanide0.02% and propamidine 0.1%. SIFI expects top-line results in the second half2021. Polihexanide has already been granted orphan drug designation for thetreatment of AK in both the European Union and United States. It has taken 13years for the development process of polihexanide as a high-dose 0.08%monotherapy to reach this point. Notably, if approved, it will become the firstmedicine to be licensed for AK globally.About polihexanidePolihexanide is an investigational disinfectant, a polymer, in development forthe treatment of AK. It acts on both the trophozoites and cysts of the protozoanAcanthamoeba. It is locally administered as a high-dose 0,08% monotherapy,unlike current unlicensed alternatives which usually involve combination therapywith multiple eye-drop medications.About Acanthamoeba Keratitis (AK)AK is a severe corneal infection caused by the parasite Acanthamoeba. AK is adevastating acute eye infection presenting with unbearable pain and extremelight sensitivity. Each day of treatment delay increases the risk of blindnessand eye loss. This means that appropriate and timely management is essential. AKis an ultra-rare condition affecting one to four per million people per year,but its incidence has been growing rapidly in recent years. No treatment iscurrently licensed for this acute eye infection in any country.About SIFISIFI is a leading ophthalmic company, headquartered in Italy, focusing on eyecare since 1935. SIFI develops, manufactures, and markets innovative therapeuticsolutions for patients with ophthalmic conditions. SIFI is fully committedthrough its R&D to improve the quality of life of patients, exporting treatmentsto more than 20 countries worldwide with a direct presence in Italy, Spain,France, Romania, Mexico and Turkey.