 

SIFI appoints Jelle Kleijn as Global Head of Acanthamoeba Keratitis to globally lead the effort to deliver the first registered treatment for this rare sight-threatening parasitic eye infection

Catania, Italy (ots/PRNewswire) - Given urgency to treat, SIFI has established a
dedicated cross-functional team to accelerate the launch of polihexanide
monotherapy in Europe and the United States.

SIFI, a leading ophthalmic company, is pleased to announce the recent
appointment of Jelle Kleijn, PhD, as Global Head of Acanthamoeba Keratitis .

Jelle will lead the efforts aimed at developing and making polihexanide
monotherapy available to Acanthamoeba keratitis (AK) patients. Given the urgency
to effectively treat AK to avoid blindness, Jelle leads a newly-established
dedicated team to accelerate the launch of this potentially first licensed
treatment for this severe eye infection in Europe, United States and elsewhere
around the World.

A global pharma executive with extensive experience stemming from drug
development, through medical, market access to sales & marketing, Jelle has long
standing experience in leadership roles in large pharmaceutical and biotech
companies. He and his team have been directly responsible for delivering new
treatments to patients suffering from rare and often acutely life-threatening
diseases. Jelle holds a PhD and a MSc in Medical Pharmaceutical Sciences from
the University of Groningen.

"I have spent many years of my career working actively to find innovative
treatment approaches for patients affected by rare and life-changing disorders.
It is with great pleasure that I join the SIFI team to help advance treatment
for AK, a devastating acute eye infection. No patients should feel left behind
as my mission is to make sure we help find everyone with this severe eye
infection, and being able to provide them with an approved treatment, as early
as possible," said Jelle Kleijn PhD .

"We are pleased to welcome Jelle Kleijn to the SIFI team," comments Fabrizio
Chines, Chairman and CEO , who continues: "Acanthamoeba keratitis is an
ultra-rare acute infection of the eye that potentially leads to blindness, and
eye loss. Jelle's experience matches the unique challenges that our organisation
faces to bring SIFI's first orphan drug to market and, more importantly, the
first registered treatment for this severe eye infection. I'm confident that the
appointment of Jelle will lead to a positive impact on Acanthamoeba keratitis
patients around the world."

SIFI has recently completed patient enrolment in the pivotal phase 3 ODAK trial,
comparing polihexanide 0.08% monotherapy versus the combination of polihexanide
0.02% and propamidine 0.1%. SIFI expects top-line results in the second half
2021. Polihexanide has already been granted orphan drug designation for the
treatment of AK in both the European Union and United States. It has taken 13
years for the development process of polihexanide as a high-dose 0.08%
monotherapy to reach this point. Notably, if approved, it will become the first
medicine to be licensed for AK globally.

About polihexanide

Polihexanide is an investigational disinfectant, a polymer, in development for
the treatment of AK. It acts on both the trophozoites and cysts of the protozoan
Acanthamoeba. It is locally administered as a high-dose 0,08% monotherapy,
unlike current unlicensed alternatives which usually involve combination therapy
with multiple eye-drop medications.

About Acanthamoeba Keratitis (AK)

AK is a severe corneal infection caused by the parasite Acanthamoeba. AK is a
devastating acute eye infection presenting with unbearable pain and extreme
light sensitivity. Each day of treatment delay increases the risk of blindness
and eye loss. This means that appropriate and timely management is essential. AK
is an ultra-rare condition affecting one to four per million people per year,
but its incidence has been growing rapidly in recent years. No treatment is
currently licensed for this acute eye infection in any country.

About SIFI

SIFI is a leading ophthalmic company, headquartered in Italy, focusing on eye
care since 1935. SIFI develops, manufactures, and markets innovative therapeutic
solutions for patients with ophthalmic conditions. SIFI is fully committed
through its R&D to improve the quality of life of patients, exporting treatments
to more than 20 countries worldwide with a direct presence in Italy, Spain,
France, Romania, Mexico and Turkey.

Key Contact
Sabrina Zappia - Sifi Press & Communication Office
press@sifigroup.com
+393336999669

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1359441/SIFI_Jelle_Kleijn.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/151136/4783638
OTS: SIFI Press & Communication Office


