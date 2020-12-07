Travelling without moving - Europe travels to Hannover - virtually (FOTO)

Hannover, Germany (ots) - Digital tours in 360° format make it happen:

Currently, the Herrenhäuser Gärten, the Nanas, Marienburg castle, the exhibition

grounds and the New Town Hall are travelling through Germany and Europe. Within

Germany, the multimedia advertising campaign of Hannover Marketing und Tourismus

GmbH (HMTG) will also appear on trains, train stations and billboards in inner

cities, and won't be digital only. Until the end of January, two ICE ultra-fast

trains with the well-known Hannover motifs in "360° - world globe format" will

travel across the country. At railway stations, such as in Kassel, Düsseldorf,

Stuttgart, or Frankfurt, as well as in the city centres from Hamburg to Munich,

large-scale posters will draw attention to the advertising campaign. Each poster

features a Hannover highlight that invites you to a virtual journey. The QR code

on the posters takes travellers directly to the virtual 360° tours. With a

mobile phone or tablet, Hannover fans can go on a digital tour and immerse

themselves in their personal journey to the highlights of the Hannover region.

An overview of all tours can also be found at: http://www.visit-hannover.com/360



Advertisements in daily newspapers in Northern Germany, in-app advertising from

the center of Germany to the coast, and ads on social media platforms complement

the activities in Germany.







Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Italy and Spain, customized in-app

advertising is also delivered through mobile devices. Country-specific campaigns

on social media platforms, banners, advertorials and newspaper inserts between

Christmas and New Year round out the marketing activities. In addition to the

virtual Hannover offering, there will also be an invitation to visit in person

next year, under the motto "Stay healthy - see you in 2021!"



Hans Nolte, Managing Director of HMTG, comments: The current restart campaign

for 2021 shows Hannover's economic and tourist strengths, both in the area of

leisure and business tourism."



The "Travelling without moving" campaign was launched by the HMTG at the end of

March and has been supplemented with numerous new tours and virtual trips since

then. It currently counts over 4.5 million contacts with a dwell time of up to 3

minutes in the 360-degree tours. In addition to the well-known sights, the

exhibition center and the numerous convention locations for business travel

tourism are particularly popular. In this important segment for the Hannover

region, the HannoverKongress office has observed a significant increase in

demand for conferences and conventions for 2021 since the end of November.



All tours can be found at: http://www.visit-hannover.com/en/360 .



More information about the exhibition center, as well as numerous convention and

event locations, can be found directly under:



http://www.visit-hannover.com/en/congress



