Travelling without moving - Europe travels to Hannover - virtually (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 07.12.2020, 11:30 | 37 | 0 |
Hannover, Germany (ots) - Digital tours in 360° format make it happen:
Currently, the Herrenhäuser Gärten, the Nanas, Marienburg castle, the exhibition
grounds and the New Town Hall are travelling through Germany and Europe. Within
Germany, the multimedia advertising campaign of Hannover Marketing und Tourismus
GmbH (HMTG) will also appear on trains, train stations and billboards in inner
cities, and won't be digital only. Until the end of January, two ICE ultra-fast
trains with the well-known Hannover motifs in "360° - world globe format" will
travel across the country. At railway stations, such as in Kassel, Düsseldorf,
Stuttgart, or Frankfurt, as well as in the city centres from Hamburg to Munich,
large-scale posters will draw attention to the advertising campaign. Each poster
features a Hannover highlight that invites you to a virtual journey. The QR code
on the posters takes travellers directly to the virtual 360° tours. With a
mobile phone or tablet, Hannover fans can go on a digital tour and immerse
themselves in their personal journey to the highlights of the Hannover region.
An overview of all tours can also be found at: http://www.visit-hannover.com/360
Advertisements in daily newspapers in Northern Germany, in-app advertising from
the center of Germany to the coast, and ads on social media platforms complement
the activities in Germany.
Currently, the Herrenhäuser Gärten, the Nanas, Marienburg castle, the exhibition
grounds and the New Town Hall are travelling through Germany and Europe. Within
Germany, the multimedia advertising campaign of Hannover Marketing und Tourismus
GmbH (HMTG) will also appear on trains, train stations and billboards in inner
cities, and won't be digital only. Until the end of January, two ICE ultra-fast
trains with the well-known Hannover motifs in "360° - world globe format" will
travel across the country. At railway stations, such as in Kassel, Düsseldorf,
Stuttgart, or Frankfurt, as well as in the city centres from Hamburg to Munich,
large-scale posters will draw attention to the advertising campaign. Each poster
features a Hannover highlight that invites you to a virtual journey. The QR code
on the posters takes travellers directly to the virtual 360° tours. With a
mobile phone or tablet, Hannover fans can go on a digital tour and immerse
themselves in their personal journey to the highlights of the Hannover region.
An overview of all tours can also be found at: http://www.visit-hannover.com/360
Advertisements in daily newspapers in Northern Germany, in-app advertising from
the center of Germany to the coast, and ads on social media platforms complement
the activities in Germany.
In European countries, such as Great Britain, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands,
Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Italy and Spain, customized in-app
advertising is also delivered through mobile devices. Country-specific campaigns
on social media platforms, banners, advertorials and newspaper inserts between
Christmas and New Year round out the marketing activities. In addition to the
virtual Hannover offering, there will also be an invitation to visit in person
next year, under the motto "Stay healthy - see you in 2021!"
Hans Nolte, Managing Director of HMTG, comments: The current restart campaign
for 2021 shows Hannover's economic and tourist strengths, both in the area of
leisure and business tourism."
The "Travelling without moving" campaign was launched by the HMTG at the end of
March and has been supplemented with numerous new tours and virtual trips since
then. It currently counts over 4.5 million contacts with a dwell time of up to 3
minutes in the 360-degree tours. In addition to the well-known sights, the
exhibition center and the numerous convention locations for business travel
tourism are particularly popular. In this important segment for the Hannover
region, the HannoverKongress office has observed a significant increase in
demand for conferences and conventions for 2021 since the end of November.
All tours can be found at: http://www.visit-hannover.com/en/360 .
More information about the exhibition center, as well as numerous convention and
event locations, can be found directly under:
http://www.visit-hannover.com/en/congress
Contact:
Maike Scheunemann
Hannover Marketing und Tourismus GmbH
+49 0511 - 123490-26
mailto:presse@hannover-marketing.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/42831/4783663
OTS: Hannover Marketing und Tourismus GmbH
Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Italy and Spain, customized in-app
advertising is also delivered through mobile devices. Country-specific campaigns
on social media platforms, banners, advertorials and newspaper inserts between
Christmas and New Year round out the marketing activities. In addition to the
virtual Hannover offering, there will also be an invitation to visit in person
next year, under the motto "Stay healthy - see you in 2021!"
Hans Nolte, Managing Director of HMTG, comments: The current restart campaign
for 2021 shows Hannover's economic and tourist strengths, both in the area of
leisure and business tourism."
The "Travelling without moving" campaign was launched by the HMTG at the end of
March and has been supplemented with numerous new tours and virtual trips since
then. It currently counts over 4.5 million contacts with a dwell time of up to 3
minutes in the 360-degree tours. In addition to the well-known sights, the
exhibition center and the numerous convention locations for business travel
tourism are particularly popular. In this important segment for the Hannover
region, the HannoverKongress office has observed a significant increase in
demand for conferences and conventions for 2021 since the end of November.
All tours can be found at: http://www.visit-hannover.com/en/360 .
More information about the exhibition center, as well as numerous convention and
event locations, can be found directly under:
http://www.visit-hannover.com/en/congress
Contact:
Maike Scheunemann
Hannover Marketing und Tourismus GmbH
+49 0511 - 123490-26
mailto:presse@hannover-marketing.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/42831/4783663
OTS: Hannover Marketing und Tourismus GmbH
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0