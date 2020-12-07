 

Nordic Nanovector to Present at DNB's 11th Annual Nordic Healthcare Conference

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV) announces that its Interim CEO, Dr Lars Nieba will present a corporate overview via live webcast at DNB's 11th Annual Nordic Healthcare Conference, taking place on 15 December 2020.

Presentations details are as follows:

DNB's 11th Annual Nordic Healthcare Conference
Date: 15 December 2020
Time: 09:50 to 10:10 (CET)

The presentation will be available at the same time at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media/Reports and Presentation/Presentations.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO
Cell: +44 7561 431 762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)
Tel: +44 203 926 8535
Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapy designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-to-present-at-dnb-s-11-th--annual-nordic-healthcare-conference,c3250032

 



