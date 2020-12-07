 

Plastic Antioxidants Market worth $2.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Plastic Antioxidants Market by Antioxidants Type (Phenolic, Phosphite & Phosphonite, Antioxidant Blends), Polymer Resin (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Plastic Antioxidants Market is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3% from USD 2.0 billion in 2020.

Phosphite & Phophonite are projected to be the fastest growing type in the plastic antioxidants market during the forecast period

Phosphites & phosphonites are phosphorus-based secondary antioxidants. Secondary antioxidants are known as hydroperoxide decomposers as they react with hydroperoxides to produce non-radical products. They are used in combination with primary antioxidants. Phosphites & phosphonites are among the most effective stabilizers, as they protect both primary antioxidants and the polymers during processing. Hydrolytically stable phosphites & phosphonites are generally the most frequently used polymer stabilizers. Strong demand for plastics in applications, such as automotive and construction are driving the demand for phophites & phophonites. This plays a key role in driving the plastic antioxidants market in this region. China and Japan house major players in electronics, automotive, and consumer goods. These industries generate high demand for plastics, and in turn, high demand for plastic antioxidants.

The PP estimated to be the largest polymer resin segment of the plastic antioxidants market during the forecast period.

PP is a thermoplastic polymer with the presence of tertiary carbon atoms. The presence of tertiary carbon atoms makes it susceptible to oxidation and thermal degradation at high temperatures. Polypropylene is processed at temperatures between 428°F and 536°F, and under these conditions, it degrades to form low molecular weight products. Thus, antioxidants are added to PP to stabilize it. Antioxidants are added during the manufacturing process and palletizing. The commonly used antioxidant for PP is butylated hydroxyl-toluene (BHT), which is used as a primary antioxidant, and phosphite & phosphonite, used as secondary antioxidants. Blends of thioesters and phenol antioxidants are also used. Polypropylene is used in packaging & labeling, automotive components, stationery, plastic parts, reusable containers, laboratory equipment, and loudspeakers.

