 

Baltic Horizon will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for Q3 2020 report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 11:40  |  24   |   |   

Baltic Horizon Fund invites unitholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, scheduled on 15 December 2020 at 13:00 PM (CET) or 14:00 PM (EET).

The webinar will be hosted by Tarmo Karotam, the Fund Manager of Baltic Horizon Fund. Q&A session will follow after the presentation. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions no later than one day before the webinar to tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com.

To join the webinar, please register via the following link:  https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8732030388693390350

You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically. The registration is open until 15 December at 12:00 PM (CET)/ 13:00 PM (EET).

Registered participants will receive a reminder e-mail one hour prior to the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on www.baltichorizon.com and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

For more information, please contact:
Tarmo Karotam
e-mail: tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com


NORT HORI CAPI/RL EST INVT TR NPV jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Baltic Horizon will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for Q3 2020 report Baltic Horizon Fund invites unitholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, scheduled on 15 December 2020 at 13:00 PM (CET) or 14:00 PM (EET). The webinar will be hosted by Tarmo Karotam, the Fund …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative ...
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – ...
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update of MANIFEST Study for CPI-0610 at ASH Meeting
Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of ...
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
New data presented at ASH 2020 reinforces the benefit/risk profile of fixed-duration Polivy plus ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:40 Uhr
Baltic Horizon will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for Q3 2020 report
01.12.20
Baltic Horizon Fond avaldab 2020. aasta kolmanda kvartali majandustulemused eesti keeles 1.detsembril 2020
30.11.20
Baltic Horizon Fund Consolidated Unaudited Interim Results for Q3 2020
30.11.20
Baltic Horizon Fund Consolidated Unaudited Interim Results for Q3 2020
16.11.20
Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for October 2020
16.11.20
Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for October 2020