 

RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION

Auction Auction results
Auction date 2020-12-07
Payment date 2020-12-07
Maturity date 2021-03-08
Term 13 weeks
Offered volume, SEK bn Unlimited
Total bid amount, SEK bn 0
Number of bids 0
Alloted volume, SEK bn 0
Interest rate Repo rate


Auction Auction results
Auction date 2020-12-07
Payment date 2020-12-07
Maturity date 2021-06-07
Term 26 weeks
Offered volume, SEK bn Unlimited
Total bid amount, SEK bn 0
Number of bids 0
Alloted volume, SEK bn 0
Interest rate Repo rate



