 

Perion Raises Financial Outlook, Expects 31% Year over Year Revenue Growth in the Fourth Quarter of 2020

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), a global technology company that delivers its Synchronized Digital Branding solution across the three main pillars of digital advertising - ad search, social media and display / video advertising – today increased its revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year and fourth quarter 2020.

“The acceleration of Perion’s advertising revenue growth is being driven by higher-than-expected revenue synergies from recent acquisitions, as well as higher demand across our CTV and video offerings,” commented Doron Gerstel, Perion’s CEO. “Additionally, following the four-year renewal of our partnership with Microsoft, announced earlier this quarter, we see an increased number of publishers who wish to engage with Perion’s search business unit. These achievements underscore the success of our diversification strategy and are expected to contribute to double digit revenue growth rates over the coming years for Perion.”

($M)

Prior Guidance*

Revised Guidance

Expected YoY

Growth

Revised Guidance

Q4 2020

Q4 2020

Full Year 2020

Revenue

$81-$91

$100-$105

31%

$310-$315

Adjusted EBITDA

$8-$10

$13-$14

11%

$30-$31

* The revised guidance for Q4 2020, implies that for the second half of 2020, revenue and Adjusted EBITDA ranges are $183-$188 and $22-$23 million, respectively, compared to the previously provided second half outlook of revenue and Adjusted EBITDA ranges of $164-$174 and $16-$18 million, respectively.

About Perion Network Ltd.
 Perion is a global technology company that provides agencies, brands and publishers with innovative solutions that cover the three main pillars of digital advertising. From its data-driven Synchronized Digital Branding platform and high-impact ad formats in the display domain; to its powerful social media platform; to its branded search network, Perion is well-positioned to capitalize on any changes in marketers’ allocation of digital advertising spend. More information about Perion can be found at www.perion.com.

