Perion Raises Financial Outlook, Expects 31% Year over Year Revenue Growth in the Fourth Quarter of 2020

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), a global technology company that delivers its Synchronized Digital Branding solution across the three main pillars of digital advertising - ad search, social media and display / video advertising – today increased its revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year and fourth quarter 2020.

“The acceleration of Perion’s advertising revenue growth is being driven by higher-than-expected revenue synergies from recent acquisitions, as well as higher demand across our CTV and video offerings,” commented Doron Gerstel, Perion’s CEO. “Additionally, following the four-year renewal of our partnership with Microsoft, announced earlier this quarter, we see an increased number of publishers who wish to engage with Perion’s search business unit. These achievements underscore the success of our diversification strategy and are expected to contribute to double digit revenue growth rates over the coming years for Perion.”