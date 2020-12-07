Bombardier Site in Katowice Recognized as the Safest Workplace in the Silesia Region in Poland

Note to editors: To view the photos associated with this press release, please visit the following links:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a71e165-6623-499e ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b241fb4-2630-492c ...

Once again the Award Committee for the competition called “Employer Assuring Safe Work” has recognized Bombardier Transportation’s site in Katowice, Poland as the employer from Silesia region for whom health and safety of its employees is the highest priority.

The main idea behind the annual award programme is to encourage and showcase how employers all over Poland are mitigating the risk of accidents by implementing measures to organize the work in a manner that guarantees high levels of occupational health and safety. The competition also builds a positive image of an employer in terms of monitoring and improving working conditions.

“We are very pleased that workplace standards at Bombardier Transportation’s site in Katowice have been recognized again by the National Labour Inspection Authority (Państwowa Inspekcja Pracy). We have spared no efforts to ensure safety at work for our staff, particularly during 2020 when we have implemented extra preventive measures to protect our employees, customers, suppliers and partners during the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit for this success should be given to all our employees, who always put safety first, no exceptions,” said Sławomir Nalewajka, Head of Bombardier Transportation in Poland.

Bombardier’s vision to be a leader in a health, safety and environment (HSE) preventive culture is an extension of the company’s core values and commitment to be a safe and environmentally responsible company. There are many ways we ensure this culture permeates throughout Bombardier, including employee training and development, performance monitoring, site tours, continuous improvement programs and risk assessments conducted for all work activities.