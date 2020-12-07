Automotive parts specialist AUTODOC already exceeds 600 million euros in sales after three quarters (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) - Sales revenue target of 800 million euros for full year 2020

confirmed



Record result on Black Friday 2020



AUTODOC, Europe's leading online retailer for automotive parts, accessories, and

equipment, saw its sales rise to over 600 million euros in the first three

quarters of the year. This constitutes an impressive increase of around 40%

compared to the same period last year. In 2019, the company's revenue between

January and September amounted to a total of 434 million euros. Despite the

pandemic, the company is thus clearly continuing on its strong growth path.

AUTODOC's chief executive Alexej Erdle has stated that he firmly believes the

company will achieve the announced sales target of 800 million euros by the end

of the year - up from 615 million euros in 2019.



AUTODOC has so far shown particularly strong growth in its core markets of

Germany and France during the fiscal year 2020, with sales rising by well over

50% in the two countries. AUTODOC achieved even more substantial gains in Great

Britain, where sales increased by over 80%. The company's own brands, Stark and

Ridex, also contributed to the above-average business development with sales

growth of 65% compared to the same period last year. Only recently, AUTODOC had

expanded its range of products. These up-and-coming divisions have shown

positive development. The business segments in question include the tyre

business, which tripled its sales compared to the first three quarters of the

previous year. But even the motorbike parts unit, which is still in its start-up

phase, almost doubled its sales in the same time span.









The fact that AUTODOC is maintaining its growth targets despite the renewed

lockdown is partly due to the experience of previous years. Traditionally, the

two months of October and November are among the strongest sales periods of the

year, before business usually slows down over the holidays at the end of

December. Based on the figures available, the management expects the annual

sales target of 800 million euros for 2020 to be achieved. The spare parts

aftermarket is also likely to benefit from the continued reluctance to buy new

cars. In Germany, for instance, the average age of the vehicle fleet in 2020 has

increased by 0.1 to 9.6 years, according to the Federal Motor Transport

Authority (KBA).



Record number of orders on Black Friday As a renowned online specialist, AUTODOC

naturally took the opportunity of the Cyber Week at the end of November to offer

special deals - an approach that has been a tremendous success, as it now turns

out. After all, Black Friday, which fell on 27 November 2020, saw AUTODOC

setting another record in its unusual success story. For the first time, a total

of 80,000 orders were exceeded in just one day.



About AUTODOC



AUTODOC is Europe's leading online outlet for automotive spare parts. As the

fastest growing business in this sector, with a rise in turnover of 48% in the

2019 fiscal year to around 615 million euros (2018: 415 million euros), AUTODOC

is continuing to expand its base. As a result of its successful expansion drive,

AUTODOC with its group-wide workforce of around 4,000 employees is now

represented in 26 European countries outside of Germany. Autodoc pursues a

strong customer focus through its presence on social media, technical support in

the appropriate national languages and its demand-driven range, which currently

comprises almost 2.5 million products from 870 brand manufacturers for 166 makes

of car. From brake systems through chassis parts, shock absorbers and springs,

exhaust systems, interior parts, steering and clutches up to air-conditioning

systems, heating, repair kits and motor oil, the online trader offers a broad

service. Autodoc GmbH is based in Berlin and is managed 100% by its proprietors.



Caption: image accompanying the press release



AUTODOC warehouse in Szczecin: The employees at the logistics facility in

Szczecin were extremely busy, as sales already exceeded 600 million euros at the

end of the third quarter.



Copyright: AUTODOC, Photographer: Dirk Dehmel



Contact:



Thomas Casper

Director Press and Public Relations & Communication

Kurfürstendamm Nr. 22

D-10719 Berlin

and

Josef-Orlopp-Straße 55

D-10365 Berlin

Phone: +49 30 2084 78 237

Email: mailto:t.casper@autodoc.eu

http://www.autodoc.de



