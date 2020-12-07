Automotive parts specialist AUTODOC already exceeds 600 million euros in sales after three quarters (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 07.12.2020, 12:15 | 50 | 0 |
Berlin (ots) - Sales revenue target of 800 million euros for full year 2020
confirmed
Record result on Black Friday 2020
AUTODOC, Europe's leading online retailer for automotive parts, accessories, and
equipment, saw its sales rise to over 600 million euros in the first three
quarters of the year. This constitutes an impressive increase of around 40%
compared to the same period last year. In 2019, the company's revenue between
January and September amounted to a total of 434 million euros. Despite the
pandemic, the company is thus clearly continuing on its strong growth path.
AUTODOC's chief executive Alexej Erdle has stated that he firmly believes the
company will achieve the announced sales target of 800 million euros by the end
of the year - up from 615 million euros in 2019.
AUTODOC has so far shown particularly strong growth in its core markets of
Germany and France during the fiscal year 2020, with sales rising by well over
50% in the two countries. AUTODOC achieved even more substantial gains in Great
Britain, where sales increased by over 80%. The company's own brands, Stark and
Ridex, also contributed to the above-average business development with sales
growth of 65% compared to the same period last year. Only recently, AUTODOC had
expanded its range of products. These up-and-coming divisions have shown
positive development. The business segments in question include the tyre
business, which tripled its sales compared to the first three quarters of the
previous year. But even the motorbike parts unit, which is still in its start-up
phase, almost doubled its sales in the same time span.
confirmed
Record result on Black Friday 2020
AUTODOC, Europe's leading online retailer for automotive parts, accessories, and
equipment, saw its sales rise to over 600 million euros in the first three
quarters of the year. This constitutes an impressive increase of around 40%
compared to the same period last year. In 2019, the company's revenue between
January and September amounted to a total of 434 million euros. Despite the
pandemic, the company is thus clearly continuing on its strong growth path.
AUTODOC's chief executive Alexej Erdle has stated that he firmly believes the
company will achieve the announced sales target of 800 million euros by the end
of the year - up from 615 million euros in 2019.
AUTODOC has so far shown particularly strong growth in its core markets of
Germany and France during the fiscal year 2020, with sales rising by well over
50% in the two countries. AUTODOC achieved even more substantial gains in Great
Britain, where sales increased by over 80%. The company's own brands, Stark and
Ridex, also contributed to the above-average business development with sales
growth of 65% compared to the same period last year. Only recently, AUTODOC had
expanded its range of products. These up-and-coming divisions have shown
positive development. The business segments in question include the tyre
business, which tripled its sales compared to the first three quarters of the
previous year. But even the motorbike parts unit, which is still in its start-up
phase, almost doubled its sales in the same time span.
Good prospects continue
The fact that AUTODOC is maintaining its growth targets despite the renewed
lockdown is partly due to the experience of previous years. Traditionally, the
two months of October and November are among the strongest sales periods of the
year, before business usually slows down over the holidays at the end of
December. Based on the figures available, the management expects the annual
sales target of 800 million euros for 2020 to be achieved. The spare parts
aftermarket is also likely to benefit from the continued reluctance to buy new
cars. In Germany, for instance, the average age of the vehicle fleet in 2020 has
increased by 0.1 to 9.6 years, according to the Federal Motor Transport
Authority (KBA).
Record number of orders on Black Friday As a renowned online specialist, AUTODOC
naturally took the opportunity of the Cyber Week at the end of November to offer
special deals - an approach that has been a tremendous success, as it now turns
out. After all, Black Friday, which fell on 27 November 2020, saw AUTODOC
setting another record in its unusual success story. For the first time, a total
of 80,000 orders were exceeded in just one day.
About AUTODOC
AUTODOC is Europe's leading online outlet for automotive spare parts. As the
fastest growing business in this sector, with a rise in turnover of 48% in the
2019 fiscal year to around 615 million euros (2018: 415 million euros), AUTODOC
is continuing to expand its base. As a result of its successful expansion drive,
AUTODOC with its group-wide workforce of around 4,000 employees is now
represented in 26 European countries outside of Germany. Autodoc pursues a
strong customer focus through its presence on social media, technical support in
the appropriate national languages and its demand-driven range, which currently
comprises almost 2.5 million products from 870 brand manufacturers for 166 makes
of car. From brake systems through chassis parts, shock absorbers and springs,
exhaust systems, interior parts, steering and clutches up to air-conditioning
systems, heating, repair kits and motor oil, the online trader offers a broad
service. Autodoc GmbH is based in Berlin and is managed 100% by its proprietors.
Caption: image accompanying the press release
AUTODOC warehouse in Szczecin: The employees at the logistics facility in
Szczecin were extremely busy, as sales already exceeded 600 million euros at the
end of the third quarter.
Copyright: AUTODOC, Photographer: Dirk Dehmel
Contact:
Thomas Casper
Director Press and Public Relations & Communication
Kurfürstendamm Nr. 22
D-10719 Berlin
and
Josef-Orlopp-Straße 55
D-10365 Berlin
Phone: +49 30 2084 78 237
Email: mailto:t.casper@autodoc.eu
http://www.autodoc.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130889/4783732
OTS: Autodoc GmbH
The fact that AUTODOC is maintaining its growth targets despite the renewed
lockdown is partly due to the experience of previous years. Traditionally, the
two months of October and November are among the strongest sales periods of the
year, before business usually slows down over the holidays at the end of
December. Based on the figures available, the management expects the annual
sales target of 800 million euros for 2020 to be achieved. The spare parts
aftermarket is also likely to benefit from the continued reluctance to buy new
cars. In Germany, for instance, the average age of the vehicle fleet in 2020 has
increased by 0.1 to 9.6 years, according to the Federal Motor Transport
Authority (KBA).
Record number of orders on Black Friday As a renowned online specialist, AUTODOC
naturally took the opportunity of the Cyber Week at the end of November to offer
special deals - an approach that has been a tremendous success, as it now turns
out. After all, Black Friday, which fell on 27 November 2020, saw AUTODOC
setting another record in its unusual success story. For the first time, a total
of 80,000 orders were exceeded in just one day.
About AUTODOC
AUTODOC is Europe's leading online outlet for automotive spare parts. As the
fastest growing business in this sector, with a rise in turnover of 48% in the
2019 fiscal year to around 615 million euros (2018: 415 million euros), AUTODOC
is continuing to expand its base. As a result of its successful expansion drive,
AUTODOC with its group-wide workforce of around 4,000 employees is now
represented in 26 European countries outside of Germany. Autodoc pursues a
strong customer focus through its presence on social media, technical support in
the appropriate national languages and its demand-driven range, which currently
comprises almost 2.5 million products from 870 brand manufacturers for 166 makes
of car. From brake systems through chassis parts, shock absorbers and springs,
exhaust systems, interior parts, steering and clutches up to air-conditioning
systems, heating, repair kits and motor oil, the online trader offers a broad
service. Autodoc GmbH is based in Berlin and is managed 100% by its proprietors.
Caption: image accompanying the press release
AUTODOC warehouse in Szczecin: The employees at the logistics facility in
Szczecin were extremely busy, as sales already exceeded 600 million euros at the
end of the third quarter.
Copyright: AUTODOC, Photographer: Dirk Dehmel
Contact:
Thomas Casper
Director Press and Public Relations & Communication
Kurfürstendamm Nr. 22
D-10719 Berlin
and
Josef-Orlopp-Straße 55
D-10365 Berlin
Phone: +49 30 2084 78 237
Email: mailto:t.casper@autodoc.eu
http://www.autodoc.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130889/4783732
OTS: Autodoc GmbH
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0