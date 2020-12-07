 

Genesis Energy, L.P. to Present at the Capital One Securities 15th Annual Energy Conference

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) announced today that it will participate in the Capital One Securities 15th Annual Energy Conference. The conference is being held virtually on December 7th.

The Partnership’s latest presentation materials are available and may be downloaded by visiting the Partnership’s website at www.genesisenergy.com under “Presentations” under the Investors tab.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, onshore facilities and transportation and marine transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.

