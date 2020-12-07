 

Ascent Solar Announces New Board Members and CFO Appointment

THORNTON, CO, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: ASTI), a developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art, lightweight, and flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, announces new Board of Directors composition and Chief Financial Officer.

The Company has appointed David Peterson as a Class 3 director to be effective as of December 10, 2020. Mr. Peterson is currently the Manager of Crowdex Investment, LLC (“Crowdex”). Crowdex is the Company’s controlling stockholder through its holdings of the recently issued shares of Series 1A Preferred Stock pursuant to Form 8-K filing on September 30, 2020.

From April 2015 to present, Mr. Peterson has worked for EPD Consultants, Inc., a privately held engineering firm headquartered in Carson, California, where he serves as Senior Project Manager. From 2010 to 2015, Mr. Peterson was President and Co-Founder of Great Circle Industries, Inc., a water recycling company in southern California. Previously, Mr. Peterson has worked in management and M&A consulting, and as a private equity investor. Mr. Peterson has an MBA degree from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California, and a B.A. from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

The Company also appointed Will Clarke as a Class 2 director to be effective as of December 10, 2020, in replacement of the vacancy left by the resignation of Mr. G. Thomas Marsh as director of the Company in early 2020. Mr. Marsh’s resignation was not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company or the Company’s Board of Directors on any matter relating to the operations, policies or practices of the Company.

Will Clarke is the Founder and President of Clarke Growth and Sustainment Strategies, an advisory firm specializing in guiding startup companies’ business expansion.  Will brings a gritty, disciplined, and principle-driven approach to corporate governance and dealing with complexity and change spanning the business lifecycle – all informed by his large company Executive Management and Senior Military Officer experience globally and across international markets. Most recently Will led the Global Supply Chain business unit for Atlas Airlines where he oversaw team members spanning 11 countries with a $166M P&L and $240M capital budget. Previously, Will directed turnaround initiatives for Best Buy managing a team in procuring material to update 1400 stores and facilities which improved the customer experience and spun negative sales into growth.

