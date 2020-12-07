OBITX, Inc., Announces Conversion of Debt and Exercise of Warrants

Fleming Island, Florida, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OBITX, Inc. (OTC MARKET: OBITX) is pleased to announce the conversion of its Revolving Credit Agreement into common shares of the Company’s stock. The conversion of the nearly $100K in debt was at the price of $2.50 per share. In further action, two warrant holders have exercised $55K in warrants previously registered by the Company. The Company’s recent activity is consistent with the development of the Company’s business growth and strategy, as it projects to announce within the next week its recent quarter’s results, which will show the significant growth in revenue under its recent shift in operations. The company ability to reach agreement eliminates OBITX debt. Under the terms of the agreement the debts are fully settled, including any and all interest and fees.

Michael Hawkins, the Company’s CEO/CFO stated, “Since our focus in blockchain, we have continued to see growth and opportunities. We are in the best position the Company has ever been in. The willingness of our debtors to convert into equity at the rate above $2.00 per share is reassurance in our belief that we are on the right path.”