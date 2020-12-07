 

Zomedica Completes Internal “Launch Team” for Upcoming TRUFORMA Commercialization

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostics products for dogs and cats, today announced that, with the hiring of Debra Rock to lead the Company’s Marketing Department, its internal commercial leadership team is complete.

Joining Zomedica as Senior Director of Downstream Marketing & Communications is Debra Rock. Ms. Rock is an experienced marketing and communications professional, having served in leadership positions in both the human and animal health industries. This experience includes roles at both AngioDynamics, a leading provider of minimally invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology, and Pet Partners, where she oversaw the marketing efforts of a veterinary practice company with more than sixty affiliated hospitals of varying sizes and specialties located throughout the United States. Ms. Rock holds a B.A. in Communications from Brigham Young University and an MBA in Marketing from the State University of New York at Albany.

Ms. Rock joins Mike Schilk and Bonnie Bragdon at Zomedica. Mr. Schilk, Vice President of Sales, has demonstrated medical sales leadership over the past twenty-five years first at Pfizer Inc., then at Abbott Laboratories where he was responsible for the growth and development of more than 100 sales professionals and managers serving a $300 million business unit, followed by positions as Vice President of Sales & Business Development at I4cInnovations and General Manager US & International Endodontics at SS White Dental. Mr. Schilk joined Zomedica in 2018, and has been essential in building the internal sales organization in anticipation of the commercial release of TRUFORMA.

Dr. Bragdon joined Zomedica in 2019 as Vice President of Veterinary Affairs. Dr. Bragdon is a licensed veterinarian, having earned her Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine & Master of Science, as well as a Master of Veterinary Clinical Science, from The Ohio State University. Her more than twenty years of experience in the animal health profession includes practicing as a veterinarian, followed by positions of increasing responsibility at Abbott Animal Health (acquired by Zoetis), BonVet Animal Health, and Merck Animal Health. Ms. Bragdon has made significant contributions to both the veterinary affairs and marketing capabilities of Zomedica surrounding the development of TRUFORMA.

