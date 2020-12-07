Zomedica Completes Internal “Launch Team” for Upcoming TRUFORMA Commercialization

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostics products for dogs and cats, today announced that, with the hiring of Debra Rock to lead the Company’s Marketing Department, its internal commercial leadership team is complete.



Joining Zomedica as Senior Director of Downstream Marketing & Communications is Debra Rock. Ms. Rock is an experienced marketing and communications professional, having served in leadership positions in both the human and animal health industries. This experience includes roles at both AngioDynamics, a leading provider of minimally invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology, and Pet Partners, where she oversaw the marketing efforts of a veterinary practice company with more than sixty affiliated hospitals of varying sizes and specialties located throughout the United States. Ms. Rock holds a B.A. in Communications from Brigham Young University and an MBA in Marketing from the State University of New York at Albany.