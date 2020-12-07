 

Vodafone Romania and Amdocs have Jointly Developed the Digital Experience Platform for Digitalizing the Retail Experience in a Converged Communication World

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020   

Collaboration enables Vodafone to jointly develop with Amdocs the platform required for retail digitalization

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Vodafone Romania and Amdocs partnered to jointly develop the Digital Experience platform for digitalizing the retail experience. This will give Vodafone Romania a 360-degree view of its customers across a number of touch-points while integrating fixed and mobile communication products into a converged retail product. The project included moving several key components and capabilities into the AWS cloud.

The project is a key milestone in Vodafone Romania’s journey towards a technology communications company where strong internal software engineering capabilities enabled a new partnership model with Amdocs. Through the digital transformation of its retail experience, Vodafone Romania can now better understand its customers’ journeys by leveraging smart systems to interact with its customers in a more focused, tailored and effective way.

Catalin Buliga, Technology Director at Vodafone Romania said: “In a digitally accelerated world, our internal Software Engineering capability became key for our future. The Digital Experience Layer we have jointly developed with Amdocs is one example of overcoming the challenge of massive IT transformations required for digitalization by adding a digital layer on top of the existing BSS stack to quickly gain the benefits of digitalization, for us and for our customers. This has quickly transformed the way we interact with our customers. Amdocs is a trusted and experienced long-term partner for Vodafone, and our partnership in Romania has enabled us to deliver on our vision to become a leader in customer experience.”

Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs said that, “Organizations that focus on customer experience outperform the market by a significant margin. With the ability to run Amdocs’ digital offerings over any digital business systems, Vodafone Romania has digitized its customer experience, which will help modernize and streamline its retail channels, define the right service bundling and allow for increased productivity. We’re proud to be accompanying Vodafone Romania on its digital transformation journey.”

