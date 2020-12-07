 

New Electromedical Technologies Strategic Partner to Aid in Driving Awareness and Sales

  • High profile firm WireBuzz boasts relationships with Fortune 500 firms and nation’s top health care companies
  • Industry leading digital marketing agency renowned for driving awareness and online business
  • WireBuzz poised to aid Electromedical Technologies in onboarding new distributors and customers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: EMED ) (the "Company"), a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of bioelectronic devices, including the FDA cleared WellnessPro+, is pleased to announce its new strategic partnership with WireBuzz, LLC (www.wirebuzz.com), an award-winning video and web design agency. The Company elected to work with WireBuzz based upon its renowned reputation for content production, advanced marketing, and specifically, its impressive online customer conversion capabilities.

In its first stage,  WireBuzz is revamping the Company website to emulate the style and success of sites for WireBuzz Fortune 500 clients, and others. Future steps include the production of new marketing tools including video content for use by Electromedical Technologies’ distributors and influencers. WireBuzz produces more than 3,000 videos each year, which are extremely powerful and effective visual sales resources. The use of online content marketing is one of the most successful sales methods in the current COVID-19 environment and is expected to be a major driver of product sales, going forward.

In addition to its video marketing capabilities, WireBuzz also provides strategy and messaging development, sales process optimization and automation, and diverse content marketing campaigns.

Matthew Wolfson, Founder and CEO of EMED, commented, “We are thrilled to be working with the WireBuzz team. Their reputation as effective customer conversion specialists through video production and marketing made it a no-brainer. Plus, we believe that the upgrading of our website in a style that emulates the top health care device companies sets the stage for Electromedical Technologies to reach that upper tier, going forward. The new site will go live later this month. In addition, we look forward to sharing new videos and testimonials with our customers, shareholders, and prospective new customers seeking an effective, non-invasive product to treat chronic pain. With over $4 million in inventory available for sale, upcoming campaigns could drive product sales as we head into 2021.”

