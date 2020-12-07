Brunswick Corporation named to Newsweek’s 2021 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies

METTAWA, Ill., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has been named by Newsweek to the 2021 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies. From the thousands of companies considered for this honor, only 400 made the final list and Brunswick is ranked No. 205 overall.

“We are honored to be named to the list of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek,” said Brenna Preisser, President - Business Acceleration & Chief People and Strategy Officer. “This award recognizes our commitment to corporate social responsibility and the efforts our Company is leading to make a positive difference in our communities. As an industry leader, advancing innovation and inspiration on the water, our customers and employees look to us to set a standard when it comes to corporate citizenship and governance and we look forward to continuing to build on this strategy.”