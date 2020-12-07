 

HOOKIPA Interim Phase 1 Monotherapy Data of HB-201 for the Treatment of Advanced HPV16+ Cancers Shows Promising Anti-Tumor Activity and Favorable Tolerability

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020   
  • Results support first proof of concept for HOOKIPA’s replicating investigational single-vector immunotherapy in oncology

  • Data demonstrate responses and stable disease in some head and neck cancer patients who all received at least two prior therapies and progressed on a PD1 inhibitor

  • By targeting an antigen common to Human Papillomavirus 16-positive (HPV16+), HB-201 has the potential to be a tumor-agnostic therapy for all HPV16+ cancers

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK, ‘HOOKIPA’), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced positive interim Phase 1 data on HB-201, its replicating monotherapy for the treatment of HPV16+ cancers. The results are from the initial dose escalation cohorts of an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial (NCT04180215) evaluating HB- 201 as therapy for patients with advanced HPV16+ metastatic cancers. HOOKIPA will host a conference call and live audio webcast today at 8:30am EST.

These interim data support proof of concept for HB-201 monotherapy as a new immunotherapy for a difficult-to-treat patient population with multiple prior treatment failures. As of December 4, 2020, 22 patients have been enrolled in the first two cohorts, of which 15 were eligible for evaluation. Among the 15 evaluable patients, 11 patients had relapsed/refractory metastatic squamous cell head and neck cancer (HNSCC), all of whom had progressed on prior therapy with a PD1 inhibitor. As per RECIST1.1, in patients with third-line or later HNSCC, HB-201 demonstrated an unconfirmed response rate of 18% (one unconfirmed complete responder and one unconfirmed partial responder) and a 73% disease control rate (six stable disease patients, in addition to the two unconfirmed responses referenced above).

Median progression-free survival (mPFS) is currently measured at 72 days and is ongoing. Although not demonstrated in a head-to-head trial, these HB-201 results, in more heavily treated patients who progressed on a PD1 inhibitor, compare favorably to the benchmark data of a 13% overall response rate and a 60-day mPFS1 for nivolumab in second-line PD1 inhibitor naïve HNSCC patients, based on data published from the third-party registrational study.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
HOOKIPA Announces Positive Phase 2 Interim Safety, Immunogenicity, and Efficacy Data for its Cytomegalovirus Vaccine Candidate HB-101
25.11.20
So-Young Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
16.11.20
So-Young to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 25, 2020
12.11.20
HOOKIPA Pharma Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update
11.11.20
HOOKIPA Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in November