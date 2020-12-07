Matinas BioPharma Files Preliminary Proxy for Special Meeting of Stockholders

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation therapeutics to advance standards of care in areas of significant unmet medical need, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a proposal, to be submitted to stockholders for approval at a Special Meeting of Stockholders anticipated to be held on January 26, 2021, to authorize the Board of Directors to potentially effect a reverse split of the Company’s common stock. The reverse stock split proposal includes a proposed range between 1-for-2 and 1-for-15 shares of outstanding common stock. The final ratio will be determined, if at all, by Matinas’ Board of Directors following stockholder approval at the Special Meeting.



“We believe the filing of this preliminary proxy statement to authorize a potential reverse split of stock is an important proactive and strategic step to position Matinas for long term success and to potentially be able to capitalize on some of the important milestones and catalysts we have in front of us during 2021,” said Jerome D. Jabbour, Chief Executive Officer of Matinas. “We believe that there are many potential benefits to increasing the price per common share, including making the Company’s stock more attractive to institutional investors, potentially position us for eligibility and inclusion in certain biotechnology and pharmaceutical trading indices and exchange traded funds, and even potentially position Matinas for an “uplisting” to the NYSE “Big Board” or NASDAQ Global Market. However, we only intend to make a reverse split effective if we believe that doing so would be in the best interests of the Company and our stockholders.”