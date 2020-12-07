

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.12.2020 / 12:38

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Axel Last name(s): Kaufmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Nemetschek SE

b) LEI

529900R0S2IX1S358J38

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006452907

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 57.35 EUR 5620.30 EUR 57.40 EUR 10619.00 EUR 57.45 EUR 12466.65 EUR 57.45 EUR 5745.00 EUR 57.50 EUR 12592.50 EUR 57.55 EUR 10416.55 EUR 57.55 EUR 13409.15 EUR 57.60 EUR 15379.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 57.4989 EUR 86248.3500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-04; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

