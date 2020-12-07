 

DGAP-DD Nemetschek SE english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.12.2020, 12:38  |  23   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.12.2020 / 12:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Axel
Last name(s): Kaufmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nemetschek SE

b) LEI
529900R0S2IX1S358J38 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006452907

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
57.35 EUR 5620.30 EUR
57.40 EUR 10619.00 EUR
57.45 EUR 12466.65 EUR
57.45 EUR 5745.00 EUR
57.50 EUR 12592.50 EUR
57.55 EUR 10416.55 EUR
57.55 EUR 13409.15 EUR
57.60 EUR 15379.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
57.4989 EUR 86248.3500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-04; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


07.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nemetschek SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 München
Germany
Internet: www.nemetschek.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63821  07.12.2020 



Nemetschek Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Nemetschek - Strong Buy
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Nemetschek SE english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 07.12.2020 / 12:38 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: Tradezahlen gegenüber Vorjahresmonat nahezu verdreifacht - Systeme ...
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-News: CPI Property Group - Changes to the Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Zalando Co-CEO Rubin Ritter beabsichtigt Beendigung seiner Vorstandstätigkeit zur Hauptversammlung ...
DGAP-News: Zalando Co-CEO Rubin Ritter Intends To Step Down At Next AGM
EQS-Adhoc: E-ferry Ellen, Powered by a Leclanché Battery Storage System, Wins European Solar Prize 2020 Award ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT today officially announced by press release the sale of all shares in Apleona ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
Swiss Investor: Statement zu Rainforest Resources
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
EarthRenew Inc: Phase 2 der Feldversuche gestartet - Umweltdünger verbessert Bodenqualität nachweisbar!
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG: Deutliches Wachstum der monatlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG gibt weitere Einzelheiten der Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE beschließt Kapitalerhöhung aus Genehmigtem Kapital um bis zu 10.668.068 Aktien
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des führenden Unternehmers im ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:38 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Nemetschek SE deutsch
05.12.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 49/20
04.12.20
Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, Alphabet, Tesla, Nikola, Ibu-Tec, Daimler, Lufthansa, Nemetschek, Siemens Energy - Märkte am Morgen
02.12.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax leidet unter Gewinnmitnahmen
02.12.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Stärkerer Euro wird zum Bremsklotz für den Dax
02.12.20
LYNX: Nemetschek: Brenzlig. Kippt die Aktie jetzt?
02.12.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Starker Euro wird zum Bremsklotz für den Dax
02.12.20
BERENBERG belässt NEMETSCHEK AG auf 'Hold'
25.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Nemetschek SE (deutsch)
24.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Nemetschek SE (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
1.148
Nemetschek - Strong Buy
20.04.20
177
Nemetschek: Short-Chance von 83 Prozent