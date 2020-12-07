 

Duke Realty Announces Significant 4th Quarter Development Transactions and Revises Guidance for Full Year 2020 Development Starts

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 12:45  |  51   |   |   

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE, or the “Company”), the largest domestic-only logistics REIT, today announced significant development transactions since the start of the fourth quarter 2020. As a result of this transaction activity, the Company has increased its full year guidance for 2020 development starts to a range of $775 to $850 million from the previous range of $650 to $800 million.

  • Executed two (2) leases in speculative development projects in the under construction pipeline, with scheduled project delivery dates not until the second quarter of 2021. The following lease activity raises the pre-leasing level of the September 30th, 2020 under construction pipeline, to 76 percent, from the reported 63 percent level at the end of the third quarter period.
    - A 622,000 square foot lease in Northern New Jersey to a leading national home furnishings retailer seeking to expand its supply chain network, to take 100 percent of the space in the facility.
    - A 290,000 square foot lease in the Southern California South Bay submarket to a major national beverage distributor, to take 100 percent of the space in the facility.
  • Started seven (7) development projects since the end of the third quarter, totaling $405 million that are 73 percent pre-leased in aggregate, comprised of:  
    - Two (2) speculative developments totaling 649,000 square feet located in the Southern California Inland Empire West and San Gabriel Valley submarkets.
    - Signed leases for five (5) build-to-suit development starts totaling 1.75 million square feet located in the Southern California, Northern California, Dallas, Columbus, and Indianapolis markets. The leases were executed with existing customers in the e-commerce business, as well as a new customer in the global tire manufacturing and distribution business.

“As I indicated on our last earnings call, our build-to-suit prospect list, and the leasing prospects for our speculative developments in progress were looking very strong, so we’re pleased to announce this transaction activity,” said Jim Connor, Duke Realty chairman and CEO. “The credit goes to our best-in-class regional operating teams for executing these significant transactions with both new and existing customers. Even after these transactions we continue to have an active pipeline of build-to-suit prospects. These leases and new developments will continue to drive strong earnings growth in 2021 and 2022 and make further progress in our strategic plan to grow in Tier 1 markets.”

Seite 1 von 3
Duke Realty Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Duke Realty Announces Significant 4th Quarter Development Transactions and Revises Guidance for Full Year 2020 Development Starts INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE, or the “Company”), the largest domestic-only logistics REIT, today announced significant development transactions since the start of the fourth quarter 2020. As a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative ...
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – ...
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update of MANIFEST Study for CPI-0610 at ASH Meeting
Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of ...
New data presented at ASH 2020 reinforces the benefit/risk profile of fixed-duration Polivy plus ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...