 

SunHydrogen Announces Closing of $9.0 Million Registered Direct Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 12:38  |  19   |   |   

SANTA BARBARA, CA, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC: HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 120,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, at a purchase price of $0.075 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering were $9,000,000.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds primarily to accelerate the development of its breakthrough nanoparticle hydrogen generation technology, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement (File No. 333-239632) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 2, 2020 and declared effective on July 8, 2020 and a related registration statement filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Such securities were offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the securities was filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the securities may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by email: placements@hcwco.com or by telephone: (646) 975-6996.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor there any sales of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing a breakthrough, low cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. Unlike hydrocarbon fuels, such as oil, coal and natural gas, where carbon dioxide and other contaminants are released into the atmosphere when used, hydrogen fuel usage produces pure water as the only byproduct. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, to produce environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

Press Contact:
SunHydrogen@fischtankpr.com





Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SunHydrogen Announces Closing of $9.0 Million Registered Direct Offering SANTA BARBARA, CA, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC: HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced the closing of its previously announced …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor (BCX9930) Shows High Potency and Specificity for Alternative ...
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
GBT Presents Data on New Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies with Best-in-Class Potential – ...
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update of MANIFEST Study for CPI-0610 at ASH Meeting
Corvus Presents New Data on its Investigational ITK Inhibitor CPI-818 at the American Society of ...
New data presented at ASH 2020 reinforces the benefit/risk profile of fixed-duration Polivy plus ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Leviathan Announces Further Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $12.9 ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...