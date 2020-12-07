DGAP-Ad-hoc: Catinum AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/AGM/EGM

Catinum AG: Substantial Capital Increase approved



07-Dec-2020 / 12:52 CET/CEST

Munich, 7 December 2020 - The general meeting of Catinum AG today has, among other things resolved to increase the company's share capital from € 300,000 by € 69,630,000 to € 69,930,000 against the issue of 69,630,000 new no-par value bearer shares at an issue price of € 1 against a contribution in kind. All shareholders of Fox Automotive Switzerland AG, Herisau / Switzerland, were allowed to subscribe. All shareholders of Fox Automotive Switzerland AG bring their 105,500 shares of Fox Automotive Switzerland AG into Catinum AG. The general meeting approved the contribution agreement as a post-formation agreement. Furthermore, a capital increase by up to € 3,070,000.00 was resolved by issuing up to 3,070,000 new no-par value bearer shares at an issue price of € 1.00 per share. In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved a further cash capital increase of up to € 7,000,000 against the issue of up to 7,000,000 new no-par value bearer shares at an issue price to be determined. This capital increase can be carried out until June 6, 2021. The general meeting also decided to change the name to fox e-mobility AG and to change the corporate purpose. The reverse IPO of Fox Automotive Switzerland AG has thus been decided.



With fox e-mobility AG the first European electric vehicle company that is specialized in the production, marketing and further development of small electric cars in the lower price segment for individual road traffic and logistics is created.



