DGAP-News: Swiss Merchant Group AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Bond
Swiss Merchant Group AG: DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG Bond Investment DE000A3H2ZP5 (news with additional features)

07.12.2020 / 12:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Swiss Merchant Group AG

Corporate News 07.12.2020 - DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG - DE0003H2ZP5

Swiss Merchant Group AG, ISIN DE000A3H2ZP5, announces a bond investment in the German real estate company DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG "DESIAG". Swiss Merchant Group AG has secured EUR 125 million unsecured bonds ISIN DE000A3H2ZP5, issued by DESIAG. The bonds have a tenor of 3 years with an annual coupon of 7.25%. The investment in the bonds of DESIAG are linked to certain terms and conditions.

DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG is a German corporation and holds a pipeline of real estate portfolio consisting of grocery- and supermarket investment properties. The company is focused on building an attractive portfolio of grocery-retail in small and mid-size cities in Germany. An active buy-and-hold operator, the company achieves a steady value growth with positive cash-flow. With a full pipeline, DESIAG mid-term goal is to build a portfolio of up to 500 Million Euro.

The management of DESIAG holds more than 30-year successful track record in acquisition, development, management and sales of German real estate.

Axel Kruger, president of the board of Swiss Merchant Group AG comments: "We are delighted to participate in the asset-based investment in DESIAG Deutsche Supermarkt Immobilien AG and look forward to assisting in the growth of DESIAG's sustainable property portfolio of German real estate."

Swiss Merchant Group AG is a Swiss Debt & Equity Investor, focusing on asset based real estate and corporate investments.

Swiss Merchant Group AG
Bahnhofplatz
CH-6300 Zug
+ 41 41 511 37 00
info@swissmerchantgroup.com
www.swissmerchantgroup.com

Disclaimer

Safe Harbor Statement

No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

